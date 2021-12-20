Abbotsford Canucks leave Nevada with split

Justin Bailey and the Abbotsford Canucks earned a split over the weekend against the Henderson Silver Knights. (Abbotsford Canucks photo)

The Abbotsford Canucks left a weekend in Nevada with a split, beating the Henderson Silver Knights 3-2 in overtime on Saturday (Dec. 18) but then falling 3-2 on Sunday (Dec. 19).

Abbotsford’s Justin Bailey continued his strong play on Saturday, scoring both Canucks regulation goals as Henderson and Abbotsford traded goals over the first 60 minutes before heading to overtime tied 2-2.

Will Lockwood scored his fifth on the year in overtime to clinch the win for Abbotsford.

The goal: 😍 The celly: 🤩 A big OT winner from Will Lockwood has us feeling pretty good!#AbbyCanucks pic.twitter.com/uFZLgsGG16 — Abbotsford Canucks (@abbycanucks) December 19, 2021

Spencer Martin was solid in goal for the Canucks, making 29 saves to pick up his fifth win on the season. Martin’s numbers are impressive this season, as he has a record of 5-0-1-1, a goals against average of 1.98 and .930 save percentage.

The penalty kill proved to be costly for Abbotsford on Saturday, with Henderson scoring twice with the man advantage. Bailey led all Canucks with four shots on goal, while Sheldon Dries collected two assists, including the primary helper on the game winning goal.

Justin Bailey is on a tear! 🚨 2️⃣ goals tonight

4️⃣ goals in the last 4️⃣ games#AbbyCanucks pic.twitter.com/U2FMVtWg2F — Abbotsford Canucks (@abbycanucks) December 19, 2021

Sunday opened with a historical footnote, as John Stevens scored the first-ever shorthanded goal in franchise history ay 9:19 of the first period to put Abbotsford up 1-0, but after that it was all Henderson.

The Silver Knights scored three unanswered goals, including one on the power play and one in an empty net to earn a 3-1 win.

Abbotsford was outshot 33-30 on Sunday, with goalie Michael DiPietro making 30 saves in the loss. Abbotsford was led by Lockwood, Dries and Tristan Nielsen who all recorded three shots.

The Canucks record sits at 10-9-2-1 on the season, and they rank fifth in the Pacific division.

The team is scheduled to next host the Tucson Roadrunners on Wednesday (Dec. 22) and Thursday (Dec. 23).

John Stevens scored the first shorthanded goal in franchise history last night, as the #AbbyCanucks lost 3️⃣-1️⃣ to the Henderson Silver Knights. 📺 | WATCH 👇 pic.twitter.com/BFuK2V52kR — Abbotsford Canucks (@abbycanucks) December 20, 2021

