Abbotsford Canucks hosting pregame plaza party tonight

Event runs from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Abbotsford Centre before home opener against Henderson

The Abbotsford Canucks first game goes down tonight (Friday, Oct. 22) but before puck drop the team is hosting a ‘pregame plaza party’ at the Abbotsford Centre.

The event runs from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will feature a number of activities including:

  • The first 1,000 fans at the pregame plaza party will get a free Grimm’s BBQ hot dog
  • Abbotsford Canucks players red-carpet arrival at approximately 4:30 p.m.
  • Take your photo with Fin and the Vancouver Canucks Legend Big Head Mascots
  • Show off your hockey skills on the Abby Canuck’s inflatable shooter tutor
  • Plus giveaways, music and food trucks

“We are excited for the Abbotsford Canucks historic home opener and couldn’t be happier for the people of Abbotsford and the Fraser Valley,” stated Rob Mullowney, Chief Operating Officer, Abbotsford Canucks in a press release. “We’ve felt the anticipation from the fans since the franchise was announced and tonight, we’ll all share in the excitement of AHL hockey being back in Abby.”

The plaza party schedule is subject to change with some activities being weather dependent.

Doors open for tonight’s home opener against the Henderson Silver Knights at 6 p.m. Fans are advised to allow extra time to enter the building. Fans must be fully vaccinated and must show proof of vaccination with government photo ID for entry. Masks are also required.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

