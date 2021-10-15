The Abbotsford Canucks will be hosting a pop-up party outside the Abbotsford Centre on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. (File photo)

The Abbotsford Canucks will be hosting a pop-up party outside the Abbotsford Centre on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. (File photo)

Abbotsford Canucks hosting pop-up party at Abbotsford Centre on Saturday

Free event runs from noon to 3 p.m. and will feature prize draws, activities and more

The Abbotsford Canucks will be celebrating the team’s first-ever game on Saturday with a pop-up party at the Abbotsford Centre.

The free event entitled Pop-Up Party on the Plaza runs from noon to 3 p.m. at the AC.

The team’s inaugural games occurs later that night when they take on the Bakersfield Condors in California. Face-off is set for 7 p.m.

The party will see:

  • prize draws for Abbotsford Canucks tickets and merchandise
  • special guests such as Fin, Country 107.1 radio and members of the Canucks Street Team
  • the chance to take your photo with Vancouver Canucks big heads legends (Stan Smyl, Pavel Bure and Markus Naslund)
  • Test your hockey skills on Johnny Canuck’s inflatable shooter tutor
  • Same food and drinks from concessions inside the arena or food trucks located outside
  • The retail store inside the AC will be open for attendees to check out merchandise

Those interested in working at the AC can also visit a job fair inside the arena, which occurs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will also be a Fraser Health COVID-19 vaccine clinic on site for eligible individuals to receive their first, second or third doses (for those eligible).

The team’s home opener is set for Saturday, Oct. 22.

