Abbotsford’s Jett Woo checks Laval’s Anthony Richard during AHL action on Wednesday (Nov. 16). (Abbotsford Canucks photo)

ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS

Abbotsford Canucks drop 4-2 decision to Laval Rocket

Canucks fire 43 shots at Laval net in loss, next head to Toronto for games on Saturday and Sunday

The Abbotsford Canucks continued a recent trend of making opposition goalies look good in a 4-2 loss to the Laval Rocket in Quebec on Wednesday (Nov. 16).

Abbotsford fired 43 shots at Laval goalie Cayden Primeau, who shut the door especially in the second period to earn the win.

The Canucks fell behind 2-0 early after Laval got goals from Anthony Richards (9:06) and Corey Schueneman (15:14), but responded with a power play goal at 18:05 by Tristen Nielsen.

Laval’s Rafael Harvey-Pinard scored the lone goal of the second and Richard scored an empty netter at 16:23 of the third to make it 4-1. Lane Pederson added a late power play goal for Abbotsford.

Collin Delia made 33 saves in the loss and Nielsen recorded a two-point night. Linus Karlsson led the Canucks with seven shots on goal, while Danila Klimovich had five shots.

The Canucks have been in a bit of an offensive lull in the past four games, with only seven goals for. The team has just three even strength goals in those four games.

Abbotsford’s record now drops to 5-5-0-1 and they remain in eighth place in the AHL’s Pacific Division.

The Canucks next travel to Toronto to take on the Marlies on Saturday (Nov. 19) and Sunday (Nov. 20). The Rocket and the Canucks then meet again on Nov. 23.

The team’s next home game is set for Nov. 29 when the Bakersfield Condors come to the Abbotsford Centre.

For more on the team, visit abbotsford.canucks.com.

