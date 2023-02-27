7-game win streak for Surrey Eagles as February ends and playoff push starts

BCHL team second in conference with 11 games to play in March

Surrey Eagles finished February with a pair of road wins on Vancouver Island, and now have playoffs on the horizon with a month of regular-season games remaining.

The BC Hockey League team beat the Bulldogs 3-1 in Port Alberni on Friday (Feb. 24) before scoring a 3-2 victory in Victoria over the Grizzlies on Saturday.

In February, the Eagles won seven of eight games, other than a 1-0 home loss to the league-leading Penticton Vees to start the month, and seven straight.

With a playoff spot already locked up and 11 games to play in March, the Eagles sit in second place in the BCHL’s Coastal Conference, six points back of Nanaimo Clippers (as of Monday, prior to a Wednesday-night game March 1 in Coquitlam).

In Port Alberni Friday, Tate Taylor, Ryden Evers and Ante Zlomislic scored for the Eagles, and goaltender Eli Pulver stopped 35 of 36 shots for the win.

Saturday in B.C.’s capital city, Rylan Bonkowski scored the winner in overtime following regulation-time goals from Zachary Wagnon and Aaron Schwartz. Pulver was again in net to face 39 shots.

A busy weekend schedule has the Eagles facing Coquitlam again on Friday night (March 3) at South Surrey Arena (“Cloverdale Rodeo Night”), followed by a pair of games in Langley against the Rivermen, on Saturday and Sunday (March 4, 5). The team then sets off on a two-game swing in the Kootenays, March 10 in Cranbrook and March 11 in Trail.



