(Photo: facebook.com/SurreyEagles)

(Photo: facebook.com/SurreyEagles)

Junior ‘A’ hockey

7-game win streak for Surrey Eagles as February ends and playoff push starts

BCHL team second in conference with 11 games to play in March

Surrey Eagles finished February with a pair of road wins on Vancouver Island, and now have playoffs on the horizon with a month of regular-season games remaining.

The BC Hockey League team beat the Bulldogs 3-1 in Port Alberni on Friday (Feb. 24) before scoring a 3-2 victory in Victoria over the Grizzlies on Saturday.

In February, the Eagles won seven of eight games, other than a 1-0 home loss to the league-leading Penticton Vees to start the month, and seven straight.

With a playoff spot already locked up and 11 games to play in March, the Eagles sit in second place in the BCHL’s Coastal Conference, six points back of Nanaimo Clippers (as of Monday, prior to a Wednesday-night game March 1 in Coquitlam).

In Port Alberni Friday, Tate Taylor, Ryden Evers and Ante Zlomislic scored for the Eagles, and goaltender Eli Pulver stopped 35 of 36 shots for the win.

Saturday in B.C.’s capital city, Rylan Bonkowski scored the winner in overtime following regulation-time goals from Zachary Wagnon and Aaron Schwartz. Pulver was again in net to face 39 shots.

A busy weekend schedule has the Eagles facing Coquitlam again on Friday night (March 3) at South Surrey Arena (“Cloverdale Rodeo Night”), followed by a pair of games in Langley against the Rivermen, on Saturday and Sunday (March 4, 5). The team then sets off on a two-game swing in the Kootenays, March 10 in Cranbrook and March 11 in Trail.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

BCHLBCHL, Alberni Valley Bulldogsjunior hockeySurrey Eagles

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canada Soccer president Nick Bontis resigns, says change is needed

Just Posted

Participants in the Cloverdale Community Kitchen’s Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser walk the streets of Cloverdale Saturday night (Feb. 25) during the perambulating portion of the two-month fundraising drive. (Photo: Jason Sveinson)
Cloverdale’s Coldest Night raises more than $274K, breaks previous year’s record

Delta Police investigate an assault at 92 Avenue 115 Street next to Delview Secondary school on Monday (Feb. 27). (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
UPDATE: Delta police swarm area around Annieville Park after assault sends person to hospital

(Photo: facebook.com/SurreyEagles)
7-game win streak for Surrey Eagles as February ends and playoff push starts

White Rock/South Surrey Oneness Gogos group members pause for a picture after their Random Acts of Kindness Week meeting February, 2023. (Photo: Ursula Maxwell-Lewis)
COLUMN: Local grandmothers help African grandmothers