6 teams crowned champions at South Surrey-hosted flag-football provincials

More than 1,700 players – in divisions ranging from U8 to U19 – took part in British Columbia Provincial Football Association flag-football provincials last week at South Surrey Athletic Park. (Nick Greenizan photo) More than 1,700 players – in divisions ranging from U8 to U19 – took part in British Columbia Provincial Football Association flag-football provincials last week at South Surrey Athletic Park. (Nick Greenizan photo) More than 1,700 players – in divisions ranging from U8 to U19 – took part in British Columbia Provincial Football Association flag-football provincials last week at South Surrey Athletic Park. (Gerry Kripps photo) More than 1,700 players – in divisions ranging from U8 to U19 – took part in British Columbia Provincial Football Association flag-football provincials last week at South Surrey Athletic Park. (Nick Greenizan photo) More than 1,700 players – in divisions ranging from U8 to U19 – took part in British Columbia Provincial Football Association flag-football provincials last week at South Surrey Athletic Park. (Nick Greenizan photo) More than 1,700 players – in divisions ranging from U8 to U19 – took part in British Columbia Provincial Football Association flag-football provincials last week at South Surrey Athletic Park. (Gerry Kripps photo) More than 1,700 players – in divisions ranging from U8 to U19 – took part in British Columbia Provincial Football Association flag-football provincials last week at South Surrey Athletic Park. (Gerry Kripps photo)

Hundreds of teams from across B.C. laced up their cleats on the Semiahmoo Peninsula last week, as the White Rock-South Surrey Titans hosted flag-football provincial championships over three days at South Surrey Athletic Park.

In the end, six teams were crowned champs of the British Columbia Provincial Football Association, and five will now advance to nationals, which will be held across at various locales across the country, depending on age.

(Video by Sobia Moman)

The hosts from White Rock – who had a total of 30 teams and more than 350 players taking part across all divisions – earned one championship, as the association’s Bombers team won the under-12 division. Other champions included the North Delta Gators (U19), North Surrey Destroyers (U16), Coquitlam K9s (U14), Coquitlam Regulators (U10) and Cloverdale Tigers (U8).

In total, more than 1,700 players took part. The event also included food trucks and cheer teams.

“It was a great tournament with a cast of hundreds,” Titans vice-president Tina Giustino told Peace Arch News.



sports@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Football