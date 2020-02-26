Participants at the Rugged Maniac Obstacle Race at Cloverdale Fairgrounds in July of 2018. (File photo: Ryan McLeod, contributor)

5K Foam Fest, Rugged Maniac events return to Cloverdale in 2020

Event dates in May and July

A couple of adventurous events will return to Cloverdale Fairgrounds this year.

The “Vancouver” edition of 5K Foam Fest is back at the corner of 64th Avenue and 176th Street on May 30, followed by another Rugged Maniac Obstacle Race there on July 11.

The foam fest is a fun run that involves “22 obstacles including the world’s largest inflatable waterslide, mud pits and 2.5 million cubic feet of foam,” according to details posted to the5kfoamfest.com.

The run’s obstacles are given colourful names such as “Push Drunk Love,” “Body Washer,” “Chamber of Foam” and “Spider Web Forest.”

(Story continues below video)

The festival’s current, reduced-rate entry fee is $59.99. Included are obstacles, finishers medal, a beach towel, race bib, a Kids Free Fun Zone, tattoo, water stations, free photos, showers, DJ-played music and more.

• RELATED STORY, from 2019: A muddy good time promised at 5K Foam Fest coming to Cloverdale.

Meantime, the Rugged Maniac event has been held annually in Cloverdale over the past five years.

The five-kilometre obstacle race is a festival and run billed as “5,000-person party that starts at 8:30 a.m. with a DJ on the main stage, booths giving away free stuff, all kinds of interactive games (dance-offs, stein-hoisting, pie-eating…), and tasty food and beer to keep you fueled all day.”

The race tours to sites around Canada and the United States. Participants crawl under fencing, climb over high towers, trudge through a pond and race through a pit of fire. Event details are posted to ruggedmaniac.com.

• RELATED STORY, from 2016: Mud, sweat and beers: Rugged Maniac 5K obstacle race comes to Cloverdale for a second year.

(Story continues below video)

“Rugged Maniac is like recess for grown-ups, except our playground has a 3-story water slide, trampolines, and a fire jump, and there’s a huge festival right in the middle of everything with a DJ and plenty of beer,” says a post on the event website.

“But the real fun happens out on the playground — our 3-mile course packed with 20+ epic obstacles designed to both challenge and thrill Maniacs of all fitness levels, from couch potatoes to marathoners,” the website explains. “The course opens at 9 a.m. but you’ll select a specific time to run when you buy your tickets. If you’re a late sleeper, that means you can wake up at noon, run at 1:30 p.m., and then party the rest of the day! Or if you’re the competitive type, join the 9 a.m. ‘Elite Heat’ to race other speedsters for a chance to be crowned the winner.”


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
