Vancouver Canucks players Brock Boeser (6) and Elias Pettersson (40). THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dale MacMillan

Vancouver Canucks players Brock Boeser (6) and Elias Pettersson (40). THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dale MacMillan

2021-22 NHL preview: Canucks, Lightning, McDavid, award projections and more

Podcast: Black Press takes a look at the coming National Hockey League season

The VI Daily/PQB News podcast PQBeat can be found here. You can also search ‘PQBeat’ on Spotify, Google Podcasts, iTunes or the Podcast App on your iPhone).

PQBeat · Black Press 2021-22 NHL Preview 2021:10:08

For our latest installment (click the arrow in the top left of the above photo to listen), PQB News/VI Daily editor Philip Wolf and Black Press content editor John McKinley preview the 2021-22 NHL season. Talk includes the Vancouver Canucks, projected division and individual award winners, player health and whether the Tampa Bay Lightning can threepeat as Stanley Cup champs.

READ MORE: Click here for full Vancouver Canucks coverage

MORE: Listen to additional podcasts here

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

#PQBeatCanuckshockeyNHLPodcast

Previous story
Oilers wrap up pre-season with win over Canucks ahead of final roster decisions
Next story
B.C.’s Noah Juulsen acquired by Canucks

Just Posted

South Surrey package, valued at more than $3 million, features a 3,765 sq.-ft. home located at 12735 Ocean Cliff Dr. (Contributed photo)
Millionaire Lottery features grand prize homes in South Surrey, White Rock

Langley Rivermen team owner John Henderson presents the Sharma family with Ronin’s last game-worn jersey Friday, Oct. 8, at George Preston Recreation Centre in Langley. (Photo: Garrett James, via twitter.com/LangleyRivermen)
Langley hockey team honours Surrey’s Sharma on what would have been 17th birthday

Surrey teacher Shannon Akester gets vaccinated for COVID-19 at the North Surrey clinic on Wednesday, March 24. (submitted photo: Fraser Health)
Surrey education board needs time to review implications of potential vaccine mandate

(Delta Police Department photo)
Police investigating fatal collision in Delta