2020 B.C. Wheelchair Curling Championships continue in Cloverdale

Skip Darryl Neighbour (left) plays against skip Bob Macdonald during the wheelchair curling provincial championships at Cloverdale Curling Club Feb. 1 (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Skip Bob Macdonald (left) plays against skip Darryl Neighbour during the wheelchair curling provincial championships at Cloverdale Curling Club Feb. 1 (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Team Macdonald throws a rock during action Feb 1. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Team Neighbour throws a rock during action Feb 1. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Bob Macdonald throws a rock during action Feb 1. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Darryl Neighbour throws a rock during action Feb 1. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

The 2020 B.C. Wheelchair Curling Championships continue in Cloverdale this weekend.

Teams Austgarden and Macdonald face each other in Draw 3, while teams Neighbour and Plan B-C also play each other in Draw 3. Both games start today at 3 p.m.

In Draw 1 on Friday, Team Macdonald topped Team Plan B-C by a score of 10-3 and Team Neighbour doubled up on Team Austgarden 6-3.

In Draw 2 early Saturday morning, Team Austgarden outpaced Team Plan B-C 13-1, while Team Neighbour outlasted Team Macdonald 8-7.

The semi-final is set for Sunday morning at 9 a.m. and the final is set for 1 p.m.

The full draw schedule can be found here.

The winner of the event will play at nationals April 25-30 at Club de curling de Boucherville in Boucherville, Que.


