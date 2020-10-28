Trick-or-treat: Halloween spirit evident in South Surrey home

While the number of houses decorated for Halloween seem to be down compared to previous years, some homeowners kept the tradition alive, sort of. In South Surrey’s Summerfield neighbourhood, a skeleton horse and buggy are the showcase displays. The decorations include levitating candles, tomb stones, and skeleton dogs. (Aaron Hinks photo) While the number of houses decorated for Halloween seem to be down compared to previous years, some homeowners kept the tradition alive, sort of. In South Surrey’s Summerfield neighbourhood, a skeleton horse and buggy are the showcase displays. The decorations include levitating candles, tomb stones, and skeleton dogs. (Aaron Hinks photo) While the number of houses decorated for Halloween seem to be down compared to previous years, some homeowners kept the tradition alive, sort of. In South Surrey’s Summerfield neighbourhood, a skeleton horse and buggy are the showcase displays. The decorations include levitating candles, tomb stones, and skeleton dogs. (Aaron Hinks photo) While the number of houses decorated for Halloween seems to be down compared to previous years – and the number of trick-or-treaters is expected to be lower than usual this Saturday, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic – some homeowners have kept the spooky tradition alive. In South Surrey’s Summerfield neighbourhood, a skeleton horse and buggy are the showcase displays. The decorations include levitating candles, tomb stones, and skeleton dogs. (Aaron Hinks photo) While the number of houses decorated for Halloween seem to be down compared to previous years, some homeowners kept the tradition alive, sort of. In South Surrey’s Summerfield neighbourhood, a skeleton horse and buggy are the showcase displays. The decorations include levitating candles, tomb stones, and skeleton dogs. (Aaron Hinks photo)

