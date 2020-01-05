PHOTOS: Windy afternoon on the Peninsula

Windstorm on White Rock’s waterfront attracted a few onlookers Sunday afternoon. (Aaron Hinks photos) A tattered flag in the wind near the South Surrey’s Walmart. (Aaron Hinks photos) Windstorm on White Rock’s waterfront attracted a few onlookers Sunday afternoon. (Aaron Hinks photos) Wind blew over a fence near the site of the former First United Church in White Rock. (Aaron Hinks photo) Windstorm on White Rock’s waterfront attracted a few onlookers Sunday afternoon. (Aaron Hinks photos) A seal pup rests on the dock near the White Rock Pier. (Christy Fox photo) A seal pup rests on the dock near the White Rock Pier. (Christy Fox photo) Windstorm on White Rock’s waterfront attracted a few onlookers Sunday afternoon. (Aaron Hinks photos) Windstorm on White Rock’s waterfront attracted a few onlookers Sunday afternoon. (Aaron Hinks photos) Windstorm on White Rock’s waterfront attracted a few onlookers Sunday afternoon. (Aaron Hinks photos)

Southwest winds up to 60 km/h paired with high tide resulted in waves crashing over the breakwater and up to the railway tracks on White Rock’s beach Sunday afternoon.

According to Environment Canada, the wind is expected to slow to 30 km/h into the evening.

The wind caused minor damage near the uptown area, including knocking over a fence at the former First United Church location.

Rain is expected for the rest of the week, with a 60 per cent chance of flurries on Saturday, according to Environment Canada.