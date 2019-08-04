PHOTOS: Torchlight Parade cruises through White Rock

The Torchlight Parade cruised through White Rock on Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photos)
To mark the 70th annual event, the White Rock Sea Festival Torchlight Parade lit up White Rock on Sunday.

Dozens of floats paraded down the waterfront to finish off the festival, which was held during the long weekend.

