PHOTOS: Terry Fox Run held in South Surrey

More than 100 people participated in the South Surrey/White Rock Terry Fox Run on Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photos)
Aart Looye, who has participated in every run since its inception, shared a small story about the time he met Terry Fox before the run.
More than 100 people participated in the South Surrey/White Rock Terry Fox Run on Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photos)
More than 100 people participated in the South Surrey/White Rock Terry Fox Run on Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photos)
More than 100 people participated in the South Surrey/White Rock Terry Fox Run on Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photos)
More than 100 people participated in the South Surrey/White Rock Terry Fox Run on Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photos)
More than 100 people participated in the South Surrey/White Rock Terry Fox Run on Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photos)
More than 100 people participated in the South Surrey/White Rock Terry Fox Run on Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photos)
More than 100 people participated in the South Surrey/White Rock Terry Fox Run on Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photos)
More than 100 people participated in the South Surrey/White Rock Terry Fox Run on Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photos)
More than 100 people participated in the South Surrey/White Rock Terry Fox Run on Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photos)
More than 100 people participated in the South Surrey/White Rock Terry Fox Run on Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photos)
More than 100 people participated in the South Surrey/White Rock Terry Fox Run on Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photos)

The South Surrey Terry Fox Run raised more than $6,400 on Sunday.

Before the run, Aart Looye, who has participated in every run since its inception, shared a small story to the crowd about the time he met Terry Fox.

Looye told the crowd he was a student in Thunder Bay in 1980, where Fox was forced to end his run after 143 days and 5,373 kilometres.

“I took the last $10 of my beer money, because I was a student, eh?” Looye said to the crowd. “And because I’m a Canadian, eh? I gave it to him and I’m sure glad I did.”

Looye and his wife are both cancer survivors. The memory of meeting Fox, he said, will stay with him forever.

Fox died part way through his Marathon of Hope across Canada on June 28, 1981 at 22. To date, more than $750 million has been raised for cancer research.

Previous story
PHOTOS: BC Ferries’ beach-cleanup team finds baby stroller, canned ham

Just Posted

Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Surrey

Investigators were asking anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward

PHOTOS: Terry Fox Run held in South Surrey

Annual event took place at South Surrey Athletic Park

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer makes stop in South Surrey

Scheer announces promise of new tax cut

5,000 ducks race at Surrey beach

‘Ducktona’ event raises funds for Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Station 5

New survey aims to create a ‘vibrant downtown that all of Surrey can be proud of’

Downtown Surrey BIA’s 20/20 Vision project asks residents for input

VIDEO: Vancouver Island mayor details emergency response after fatal bus crash

Sharie Minions says she is ‘appalled’ by condition of road where bus crashed

Conservatives promise tax cut that they say will address Liberal increases

Scheer says the cut would apply to the lowest income bracket

B.C. VIEWS: Cutting wood waste produces some bleeding

Value-added industry slowly grows as big sawmills close

Fewer trees, higher costs blamed for devastating downturn in B.C. forestry

Some say the high cost of logs is the major cause of the industry’s decline in B.C.

Federal food safety watchdog says batch of baby formula recalled

The agency says it’s conducting a food safety investigation

Vancouver’s Tristan Connelly shocks the UFC world

Late replacement upsets big favourite Pereira, main event sees Gaethje stop Cerrone in round one

UVic president offers condolences after two students killed in bus crash

‘We also grieve with those closest to these members of our campus community,’ Cassels says

Coming Home: B.C. fire chief and disaster dog return from hurricane-ravaged Bahamas

The pair spent roughly one week on Great Abaco Island assisting in relief efforts

Newcomer Ferland lines up with sniper Pettersson as Vancouver Canucks camp opens

Ferland provides more depth and a scoring threat up front, Pettersson says

Most Read