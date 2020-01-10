PHOTOS: Snow falls – and quickly turns to slush – on Semiahmoo Peninsula

Snow had South Surrey traffic – including along 24 Avenue – moving much slower than usual Friday morning, as motorists dealt with the first snowfall of the season. (Nick Greenizan photo)
A bird takes cover from the snow Friday under the tree canopy at Sunnyside Acres Urban Forest. (Nick Greenizan photo)
Neither cold temperatures or falling snow could keep one South Surrey runner from getting a workout in along the trails of Sunnyside Acres Friday morning. (Nick Greenizan photo)
Snow had South Surrey traffic – including along 24 Avenue – moving much slower than usual Friday morning, as motorists dealt with the first snowfall of the season. (Nick Greenizan photo)
A snow covered park on the Semiahmoo Peninsula (Shannon Fawcett-Millman photo)
A dog and its owner go for a stroll through slushy streets on Friday. (Shannon Fawcett-Millman photo)
A vehicle crashed into a chain-link fence near King George Highway and 150 St. Friday as snow fell in the region. (Contributed photo)

For the first time this winter, residents in South Surrey and White Rock – and throughout the Lower Mainland – woke up to snow on Friday morning.

The snowfall turned the region into a winter wonderland, but only temporarily, as the temperature crept back above freezing as the day wore on, turning city streets slushy and wet.

While this batch of snow may not stick around long, residents should still brace for an extended blast of winter, as freezing temperatures are expected to return in earnest Sunday night and last until the middle of next week, with overnight lows expected to dip to as low as to -13 C according to some forecasts.


editorial@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTOS: Windy afternoon on the Peninsula

Just Posted

OUR VIEW: Surrey residents have right to know about rapist in their midst

Victim’s relative shouldn’t be the one to reveal Marpole Rapist is on day parole – it should be police

Surrey man charged in Campbell River RCMP drug sting, along with nine others

Another 10 people will likely also face charges

PHOTOS: Snow falls – and quickly turns to slush – on Semiahmoo Peninsula

Cold temperatures expected over weekend and into next week

Tweedsmuir, Semiahmoo to square off in Goodwill Classic final

Two senior girls basketball teams will play for title for third year in a row

Surrey RCMP looking to identify suspect in four alleged robberies

Police say suspect entered businesses, ‘brandished a knife and demanded money’

VIDEO: Neil Peart, Rush drummer, dies at 67

News coming from representative of Canadian progressive rock band’s frontman Geddy Lee

UPDATE: More slushy snow on way to Fraser Valley; Metro Vancouver braces for wind

Weather reports, BC Ferry cancellations, power outages, school info and more

B.C. family recovering after traumatic break-in, theft in Kelowna

Ben Gorodetsky’s life’s work and family’s belongings were stolen on Jan. 8

First Nations leaders slam handcuffing of elder, 12-year-old granddaughter at bank

Maxwell Johnson had an appointment at Bank of Montreal in Vancouver to open an account

‘Permanent poverty until I die:’ Former foster kids left behind by B.C.’s tuition waiver program

Tuition waivers are playing a pivotal role helping youth age out of care, but what about those from decades past?

Vancouver Island mayor says royals chose ideal spot to ponder future

North Saanich’s Geoff Orr said he likes to think the beaches, forests played a part in the decision

Strong winds and snow on B.C.’s south coast and a deep freeze up north

Environment Canada calls for as much as 25 cm at higher elevations in Lower Mainland

PHOTOS: Province releases never-before-seen photos of 1965 slide in Hope

It created a swath of destruction two miles long and killed four people

Meghan returns to Canada as royal courtiers chart path for independence

Monarch and other members of the family were said to be ‘hurt’ by the announcement

Most Read