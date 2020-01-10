PHOTOS: Snow falls – and quickly turns to slush – on Semiahmoo Peninsula

Snow had South Surrey traffic – including along 24 Avenue – moving much slower than usual Friday morning, as motorists dealt with the first snowfall of the season. (Nick Greenizan photo) A bird takes cover from the snow Friday under the tree canopy at Sunnyside Acres Urban Forest. (Nick Greenizan photo) Neither cold temperatures or falling snow could keep one South Surrey runner from getting a workout in along the trails of Sunnyside Acres Friday morning. (Nick Greenizan photo) Snow had South Surrey traffic – including along 24 Avenue – moving much slower than usual Friday morning, as motorists dealt with the first snowfall of the season. (Nick Greenizan photo) A snow covered park on the Semiahmoo Peninsula (Shannon Fawcett-Millman photo) A dog and its owner go for a stroll through slushy streets on Friday. (Shannon Fawcett-Millman photo) A vehicle crashed into a chain-link fence near King George Highway and 150 St. Friday as snow fell in the region. (Contributed photo)

For the first time this winter, residents in South Surrey and White Rock – and throughout the Lower Mainland – woke up to snow on Friday morning.

The snowfall turned the region into a winter wonderland, but only temporarily, as the temperature crept back above freezing as the day wore on, turning city streets slushy and wet.

While this batch of snow may not stick around long, residents should still brace for an extended blast of winter, as freezing temperatures are expected to return in earnest Sunday night and last until the middle of next week, with overnight lows expected to dip to as low as to -13 C according to some forecasts.



editorial@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter