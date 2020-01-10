PHOTOS: Snow falls – and quickly turns to slush – on Semiahmoo Peninsula

For the first time this winter, residents in South Surrey and White Rock – and throughout the Lower Mainland – woke up to snow on Friday morning.
The snowfall turned the region into a winter wonderland, but only temporarily, as the temperature crept back above freezing as the day wore on, turning city streets slushy and wet.
While this batch of snow may not stick around long, residents should still brace for an extended blast of winter, as freezing temperatures are expected to return in earnest Sunday night and last until the middle of next week, with overnight lows expected to dip to as low as to -13 C according to some forecasts.
