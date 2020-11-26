PHOTOS: Repairs to Crescent Beach pier complete

Wickson Pier in Crescent Beach reopened to the public today (Nov. 26), following a month of work to refurbish the structure.

The City of Surrey fenced it off in late October to facilitate “replacement, repair and reinforcement of piles, replacement of deck structure and deck boards, replacement of sections of railing, and cleaning of marine growth from parts of the structure,” parks manager Neal Aven explained by email Thursday.

Blue fencing remained in place as of Wednesday (Nov. 25), with a notice posted to explain that the work aimed to increase the lifespan of the pier.

“Two mobile barges and a crane will be located beside the pier during construction,” the notice added.

Aven said the project came in on budget, at a cost of approximately $180,000, and “extends the life of the very popular community amenity for years to come.”

“We invite park visitors to enjoy the refurbished pier and do so in a safe manner,” Aven added.


