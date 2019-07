The White rock Renegades 02 faced off againces the Calahoo Erins on Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photo) The White rock Renegades 02 faced off againces the Calahoo Erins on Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photo) The White rock Renegades 02 faced off againces the Calahoo Erins on Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photo) The White rock Renegades 02 faced off againces the Calahoo Erins on Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photo) The White rock Renegades 02 faced off againces the Calahoo Erins on Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photo) South Surrey Storm 01 played Mizuno Impulse at Softball City on Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photo) South Surrey Storm 01 played Mizuno Impulse at Softball City on Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photo) South Surrey Storm 01 played Mizuno Impulse at Softball City on Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photo) South Surrey Storm 01 played Mizuno Impulse at Softball City on Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photo) South Surrey Storm 01 played Mizuno Impulse at Softball City on Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Day three of the 2019 Canada Cup saw dozens of games played in South Surrey, with more on the schedule for tonight and the rest of the week.

The first pitch was thrown at 8:30 a.m., and the last games of the event are scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m.

This afternoon, the White Rock Renegades 02 lost to the Calahoo Erins, with a score of 11-7.

For more information on the event, including schedules and standings, visit https://www.canadacup.com/