Garbage truck fire in Surrey halts traffic

A garbage truck caught fire in Surrey Saturday evening. (Curtis Kreklau photos)
A garbage truck driver escaped without injury after a vehicle fire Saturday afternoon.

Just before 5 p.m., Surrey Fire Service crews were called to Highway 1 near 152 Street intersection for a vehicle fire.

A witness at the scene told Peace Arch News that the fire appeared to have started in the back compartment of the garbage truck. Traffic was reportedly backed up for several kilometres.

“Because there are no fire hydrants on the freeway, crews had to shuttle water to the scene using a water tender as they needed to pour large amounts of water to put out the fire and cool the truck,” the witness told PAN.

Crews remained on scene for about two hours, the witness said.

