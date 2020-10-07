First week of minor football goes ‘very well’ for White Rock-South Surrey Titans

The White Rock Titans junior bantam team hosted the South Delta Rams at South Surrey Athletic Park on Sunday afternoon. (Aaron Hinks photo)
Football returned to Lower Mainland fields last weekend, as Vancouver Mainland Football League teams – including the White Rock -South Surrey Titans – laced up their cleats, grabbed their helmets and followed a slew of new COVID-19 protocols for Week 1 of gridiron action.

And despite all the new regulations – which included COVID-19-related medical questions and temperature checks for people nearest the field, and long sleeves and gloves for players, among other rules – Week 1 of the season “went very well,” Titans president Drew Kightley told Peace Arch News this week.

“With the pre-work that went into getting ready for this past weekend we (were) able to have everything in place. Our team managers and volunteers have stepped up in a big way this year,” he said.

• READ ALSO: Navigating safety issues ‘especially challenging’ for South Surrey contact-sports organizations

Among other rules for the 2020 season are that players have larger mouth guards that cover their lips; sneeze guards are attached to helmets and the equipment and the balls are sanitized continuously throughout games and practices.

As for the games themselves, Titans teams picked up a handful of victories – the bantam Titans defeated Vancouver’s Westside Warriors 47-13; one of two junior bantam teams defeated the Royal City Hyacks 52-0; the peewee Titans beat North Delta 14-7; and the atom flag division team won 13-0 over North Surrey.

White Rock’s two midget teams squared off against each other, with the White team defeating the Blue squad.

The Titans’ second junior-bantam squad lost to the South Delta Rams at South Surrey Athletic Park Sunday afternoon, and the junior flag division team lost 18-6 to North Surrey.

Teams are back on the field this weekend.


Football

