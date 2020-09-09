Fire in South Surrey townhouse complex

Smoke billows from the roof of a townhouse in South Surrey. (Colin Simpson photo) Smoke billows from the roof of a townhouse in South Surrey. (Colin Simpson photo) Police and firefighters are at the scene of a townhouse fire in South Surrey. (Nick Greenizan photo) Police and firefighters are at the scene of a townhouse fire in South Surrey. (Nick Greenizan photo) Police and firefighters are at the scene of a townhouse fire in South Surrey. (Nick Greenizan photo) Smoke rises from a townhouse complex in South Surrey, site of a house fire on Wednesday morning. (Nick Greenizan photo) Neighbours watch from a distance as Surrey fire fighters tackle a fire at a South Surrey townhouse complex. (Nick Greenizan photo) Surrey Fire crews on scene of a South Surrey townhouse fire Wednesday morning. (Nick Greenizan photo) Surrey Fire crews on scene of a South Surrey townhouse fire Wednesday morning. (Nick Greenizan photo) Onlookers watch from a distance as Surrey fire fighters tackle a fire at a South Surrey townhouse complex. (Nick Greenizan photo) Surrey Fire crews on scene of a South Surrey townhouse fire Wednesday morning. (Nick Greenizan photo)

A three alarm fire brought multiple fire trucks to a South Surrey townhouse development on Wednesday morning.

Witnesses said the fire – at the St. Martin’s Lane complex at 15020 27A Ave., near Peace Portal Alliance Church – apparently started with a car parked in a garage shortly before 11 a.m. and rapidly spread to the rest of the townhouse.

Some 45 minutes later it appeared that as many as three townhouses were involved, according to a witness at the scene, while fire crews battled to contain the blaze.

Five fire trucks and four police vehicles were on the scene, but neighbours reported that all residents appeared to have been evacuated safely.

Peace Arch News has placed a call to Surrey fire department requesting more detailed information about the incident.

More to come.

