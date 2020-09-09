Fire in South Surrey townhouse complex

Smoke billows from the roof of a townhouse in South Surrey. (Colin Simpson photo)
Smoke billows from the roof of a townhouse in South Surrey. (Colin Simpson photo)
Police and firefighters are at the scene of a townhouse fire in South Surrey. (Nick Greenizan photo)
Police and firefighters are at the scene of a townhouse fire in South Surrey. (Nick Greenizan photo)
Police and firefighters are at the scene of a townhouse fire in South Surrey. (Nick Greenizan photo)
Smoke rises from a townhouse complex in South Surrey, site of a house fire on Wednesday morning. (Nick Greenizan photo)
Neighbours watch from a distance as Surrey fire fighters tackle a fire at a South Surrey townhouse complex. (Nick Greenizan photo)
Surrey Fire crews on scene of a South Surrey townhouse fire Wednesday morning. (Nick Greenizan photo)
Surrey Fire crews on scene of a South Surrey townhouse fire Wednesday morning. (Nick Greenizan photo)
Onlookers watch from a distance as Surrey fire fighters tackle a fire at a South Surrey townhouse complex. (Nick Greenizan photo)
Surrey Fire crews on scene of a South Surrey townhouse fire Wednesday morning. (Nick Greenizan photo)

A three alarm fire brought multiple fire trucks to a South Surrey townhouse development on Wednesday morning.

Witnesses said the fire – at the St. Martin’s Lane complex at 15020 27A Ave., near Peace Portal Alliance Church – apparently started with a car parked in a garage shortly before 11 a.m. and rapidly spread to the rest of the townhouse.

Some 45 minutes later it appeared that as many as three townhouses were involved, according to a witness at the scene, while fire crews battled to contain the blaze.

Five fire trucks and four police vehicles were on the scene, but neighbours reported that all residents appeared to have been evacuated safely.

Peace Arch News has placed a call to Surrey fire department requesting more detailed information about the incident.

More to come.

fireSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTOS: Bucketheads – A Star Wars Story being filmed in South Surrey

Just Posted

Surrey, Delta make top 20 list for ‘rattiest’ cities in B.C.

Pest control company Orkin Canada has released the top places for rodent control services

Surrey Art Gallery reopens with ‘Where We Have Been’ show to mark 45th anniversary

In Whalley, Surrey UrbanScreen will showcase ‘Varvara & Mar: We Are the Clouds’ during evening hours

Fire in South Surrey townhouse complex

Smoke billowing from the roof of a building near 152 Street and King George Blvd

Surrey woman says winning $1M lotto draw is like ‘out-of-body experience’

Em Giang bought ticket at Fleetwood Town Pantry at 15588 Fraser Highway

Another Surrey McDonald’s restaurant briefly closed due to COVID-positive employee

The employee worked their last shift on Sept.5-6 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

B.C. to shut down nightclubs, banquet halls; limit late-night alcohol sales at bars

Dr. Bonnie Henry said risk of going to nightclubs is too great

Demonstration fishery on the Fraser River went ahead to showcase bar fishing

‘This is about standing together for our rights to a public fishery,’ said organizer

SPCA responds to claims from accused in Excelsior Hog Farm case

Marcie Moriarty of the BC SPCA states that protestors should not be blaming her organization

B.C.’s post-pandemic economy to recover in 2022, economists say

Central 1 Credit Union analyzes impact of COVID-19

Smoky skies from U.S. wildfires continue to impact the Lower Mainland for a second day

‘It is important to be mindful that exposure to smoke may affect your health’

Ryan Reynolds makes a ‘dream come true’ for burn survivor dressed as Deadpool

Jadiant Quinn, a med student graduating in 2023, posted a photo of himself dressed up as Deadpool

BC Ferries passengers won’t be allowed to stay on lower car decks much longer

Transport Canada rescinding temporary flexibility, previous regulations back in place Sept. 30

First Nation on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast locks down after 4 confirmed COVID-19 cases

Tla’Amin Nation says multiple citizens are experiencing symptoms of the virus

B.C. records 429 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths over Labour Day long weekend

Nearly 1,400 active cases in B.C., more than 3,000 under public health monitoring

Most Read