Fire in South Surrey townhouse complex

A three alarm fire brought multiple fire trucks to a South Surrey townhouse development on Wednesday morning.
Witnesses said the fire – at the St. Martin’s Lane complex at 15020 27A Ave., near Peace Portal Alliance Church – apparently started with a car parked in a garage shortly before 11 a.m. and rapidly spread to the rest of the townhouse.
Some 45 minutes later it appeared that as many as three townhouses were involved, according to a witness at the scene, while fire crews battled to contain the blaze.
Five fire trucks and four police vehicles were on the scene, but neighbours reported that all residents appeared to have been evacuated safely.
