OUR VIEW: Surrey should declare war on illegal dumpers

An example of illegal dumping in Surrey. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Did you know that in 2015 a smoker was fined $19,800 in Singapore for tossing cigarette butts out of his window?

At that rate, government here could pay for the Pattullo Bridge’s replacement, and SkyTrain’s extension through Surrey into Langley, with the fines collected from all those slobs who are making a fine mess of our city with their trash-dumping ways.

Despite some noble efforts by the City of Surrey – Love Where You Live, Surrey Clean Sweep and Adopt-A-Street are some initiatives that come to mind – bad actors among us are creating a world-class mess in parts of Brownsville, and elsewhere in this city, clogging up ditches, forests, ravines and the sides of roads with their junk and rotting crap.

For example, there is a ‘trash-pocalypse’ spreading like cancer near the south end of the Pattullo Bridge.

We encourage city council to declare total war on illegal dumpers in Surrey.

The alternative, as catalogued on the city’s own website, is increased health risks as decaying trash attracts disease-carrying rats, damage to our environment, and increased costs to taxpayers as city crews are forced to pick up after human trash pigs.

Not to mention, an increasingly diminished sense of well-being and pride in our community as small trash heaps tend to morph into full-on dumpsites as bad behaviour begets more bad behaviour.

In the meantime, you can complain to the city about unsightly property by calling 604-591-4370.

Don’t be shy – let ’em know that you’re mad as hell and you’re not going to take it any more.

– Now-Leader



