Widow Darlene Bennett delivers a powerful delegation to Surrey council during a finance committee budget meeting on Dec. 2, saying the planned policing transition is a waste of taxpayer money and ‘quite frankly a slap in the face to the victims left behind.’ (Photo: Amy Reid)

OUR VIEW: Surrey public’s budget input seems wasted

Did council demonstrate the wisdom of Solomon, or just waste a lot of concerned citizens’ time on Monday?

Some people entrusted with making huge decisions that affect the lives of thousands, especially if they have a bounty of information to process, prefer to sleep on it.

Court judges often reserve their decisions to a later date following a sentencing hearing, to carefully weigh what the prosecution and defence had to say, or the lawyers on either side of a civil case.

Some would call this approach prudent, and they’d be correct in their assessment.

On the other hand, there’s that old adage that the wheels of justice and government turn slowly, and there is also truth in this.

Surrey’s current city council has built a reputation for itself of acting swiftly and decisively.

Indeed, during its inaugural meeting in 2018, the council announced its intention to swap out the RCMP for a city police force – a truly monumental undertaking by any account. The dominant Safe Surrey Coalition takes refuge in its position that this is what the voters wanted, with the election results providing a mandate to make this so.

READ ALSO: Surrey’s top cop slams city’s budget

READ ALSO: ‘A disaster’: Surrey council OKs budget despite deemed ‘risk’ to public safety

As this editorial was being written, no less than 51 people had already signed up to have their say on the city’s draft budget, which will have a profound effect on all Surreyites, during the time allotted to them on Monday afternoon. After this, city council was to vote on the matter that very day.

The compact nature of this process suggests one of two scenarios. Either the current council is comprised of bionic members possessed of the ability to process, evaluate and judge scads of information at super-computer speeds, or those at the decision-making table already had a pretty darn good idea how they’d vote on the draft budget regardless of what the public had to say.

Which one was it? Of this we’re certain – you will let us know whether council demonstrated the wisdom of Solomon, or simply wasted a lot of concerned citizens’ time on Monday afternoon.

Now-Leader


edit@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
COLUMN: B.C.’s biggest economic and business stories of 2019

Just Posted

Surrey Mayor and six councillors sit down for informal chat session in Cloverdale

McCallum and councillors visit Cloverdale Rec. Centre to chat with citizens about their concerns

Surrey movers and shakers hear experts’ take on ‘smart development’

Panel at Urban Development Institute luncheon at the Civic Hotel discusses smart development, or smart growth

OUR VIEW: Surrey public’s budget input seems wasted

Did council demonstrate the wisdom of Solomon, or just waste a lot of concerned citizens’ time on Monday?

Surrey’s top cop slams city’s budget

Surrey’s 2020 budget doesn’t allow for additional police for the second year in a row

Families ‘blindsided’ by word longtime South Surrey group home will be closed

Last Christmas for Croydon Villa ‘family’

$50,000 reward offered for B.C. man wanted in international money laundering scheme

Cong Dinh is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant

Prince Rupert man who killed foster parents in 2017 receives three-year sentence

Man was found guilty of manslaughter in stabbing deaths of foster parents

UN Indigenous rights becoming law in B.C., John Horgan tells chiefs

Justin Trudeau urged to implement declaration Canada-wide

Disastrous sportfishing season on the Fraser River a ‘wakeup call’

Big Bar slide curtailed Fraser fishing opportunities for 2019, affecting the economy

Dog needs surgery, tests after being found ‘immobilized, terrified’ in B.C.’s Peace region

Mistletoe was found by a passerby in a remote part of B.C.’s northern regions

B.C. teacher suspended for three days for getting ‘visibly angry’ in front of Grade 4 class

There have been multiple other incidents before latest suspension

Kater suspends operations in Vancouver, hopes to launch as ‘best version’ of ride-hailing

There is no date set for when the first-ride hailing service will be able to start in B.C.

Shoppers Drug Mart’s online portal for medical pot comes to B.C.

The portal was launched for Ontario customers earlier this year

Trudeau to hold first post-election meeting with Trump on NATO sidelines

The leaders are expected to discuss the free trade agreement

Most Read