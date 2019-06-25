This Ideas Box greeted those attending Surrey’s first public consultation session on the policing transition plan in Cloverdale on May 23. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)

OUR VIEW: Surrey mayor jumps to conclusion on police transition survey results

The real question: Should the City create its own police department or continue with the RCMP?

Is this “overwhelming citizen support” for a new Surrey police department, or is our mayor an inveterate optimist?

You be the judge.

At the very least, we think something has been lost in translation.

A City of Surrey press release has Doug McCallum stating that after five weeks’ worth of 23 “public engagement” events in the city’s six town centres, and the receipt of 11,103 survey responses, the results of the Citizen Consultation Survey “speak volumes about the overwhelming support the citizens of Surrey have for the creation of a Surrey Police Department.”

But do they?

This bold assertion is based on the answers to agree-or-disagree statements such as the following:

* It’s time that Surrey had a police department that is locally led – 93 per cent strongly agree/agree;

* I want police officers to build their career in Surrey so they know the community well – 98 per cent strongly agree/agree;

* I believe our police department should prioritize its efforts based on what is important to Surrey citizens – 98 per cent strongly agree/agree.

Well, of course they do.

READ ALSO: Surrey spent $15K on police cruiser prototype for a force not yet approved

READ ALSO: McCallum says Surrey Police officers will be patrolling streets by July 2020

The mayor’s conclusion in response to these results indicates more-so a leap of faith than it does an adherence to deductive logic. Do these results necessarily translate to support for a city-made police force?

No, they do not.

Here are a few more examples:

* I want a police department that works proactively to solve crimes – 99 per cent strongly agree/agree;

* Being able to respond quickly to emerging issues (e.g., opioid crisis, crime trends) is important for our police service – 100 per cent strongly agree/agree;

* Our police department should focus more on violent crime than on property crime – 95 per cent strongly agree/agree.

The question that should have been asked on this survey is this:

Should the City create its own police department or continue with the RCMP? (Strongly agree/agree/strongly disagree/disagree).

The response to that question would be bankable. The response to these questions is not.

Now-Leader


edit@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
COLUMN: Clearcutting B.C.’s last old-growth leaves all of us poorer, forever

Just Posted

UPDATE: Surrey council votes to bring parking enforcement in-house

Staff recommend hiring staff to conduct the work as a cost-saving measure

OUR VIEW: Surrey mayor jumps to conclusion on police transition survey results

The real question: Should the City create its own police department or continue with the RCMP?

White Rock council opts for compromise in waterfront parking fee increase

Amendment calls for hourly rates of $3.75 instead of $4 from April to September

UPDATED: Two injured in rollover crash at 176 Street and 40 Avenue in South Surrey

Truck, car collide just before 6:30 a.m.

Surrey RCMP raises Pride flag Monday amid din of protesters

There were about 30 protesters on either side, and 20 Mounties doing crowd control

Astronaut David Saint-Jacques returns to Earth, sets Canadian space record

Native of Saint-Lambert, Que., set a record for longest single spaceflight by a Canadian at 204 days

Poll: Rising gas prices force B.C. residents rethink summer road trips

63 per cent of respondents reported gas prices are impacting their day-to-day finances

PHOTO: Moose cow and calf relax in Williams Lake flower garden

The homeowners got a surprise when they checked their most recent surveillance footage

Two in hospital after plane crashes in Okanagan Lake

RCMP say wheels left down caused landing plane to overturn on lake

Eight in hospital after two crashes on Coquihalla Highway north of Merritt

Drivers are expected to be stuck for up to 90 minutes

The world’s Indigenous speakers gather in B.C.’s capital to revitalize languages

Organizers estimate about 1,000 delegates from 20 countries will be at the conference

Join talks on international treaty: B.C. First Nations mark ‘historic moment’

Representatives of the Ktunaxa, Syilx/Okanagan and Secwepemc Nations participated

Companies need clearer rules on workplace relationships, study suggests

One-third of Canadians have been in love at work, and half say no policy on the matter exists

Grey-haired bank robber hit with dye pack in Langley heist

Police are looking for an older man who may be stained with dye

Most Read