OUR VIEW: Speeding, tailgating on slippery streets is foolish

In the time most people work a full-time shift, Surrey recorded 26 traffic crashes

You don’t have to be at all bright to get the point here – you just need to resolve not to drive like a fool.

In the time most people work a full-time shift, Surrey had on Monday recorded 26 traffic crashes on our icy roads.

Of course, accidents happen and even the best of drivers, despite their clever driving and all appropriate safety maneuvers, will have no choice but to go along for the ride when the tires hit the ice. That’s what makes driving in icy conditions so downright scary.

What is particularly aggravating is that during these slippery road conditions the Surrey RCMP continues to receive complaints about motorists tailgating and speeding. Aargh!

Hamsters have more sense than some drivers, it seems.

If you are speeding because you are a fool, we can only hope you stop being one before you hurt somebody else, or yourself. Same goes for tailgaters.

READ ALSO: Surrey drivers tailgating, speeding despite icy roads

If you are speeding because you are late, please have the sense to make certain, next time you get behind the wheel, that you’ve given yourself enough time to get your windshield properly scraped, and extra time to get to where you’re going before you head out.

Learn and live, as they say.

Consider yourself lucky if you’ve been given a second chance.

Also, if you are a pedestrian, take it easy on those icy sidewalks. Walk slowly, and use a stick to steady yourself if you can. Never, ever, venture out on a roadway because a sidewalk is icy.

Because if it is, chances are good the road next to that sidewalk is also slippery and, if you find yourself in the path of a speeding motorist, your days may well be numbered.

Be wise owls, not dodos. The latter, of course, reputed to have not been very bright, before they became extinct.

