OUR VIEW: Sometimes, Surrey, it’s hard not to get riled by rules

Imagine life without rules. We wouldn’t have to pay taxes, or eat our broccoli

We all have to live by “the rules,” and sometimes it can be a real drag.

Imagine life without rules. We wouldn’t have to pay taxes, or eat our broccoli. Bedtime could be whenever, and alarm clocks would be quite unnecessary.

Then again, life without rules would also be a real drag. Remove the law of gravity, for example, and we’re all hurtling into deep space – what’s left of us, that is.

Rules are inescapable. Rocker Eddie Van Halen said, “The hell with the rules. If it sounds right, then it is.” But ironically, this also constitutes a rule.

The Now-Leader recently published two stories in which aggravating rules have curbed someone’s enjoyment.

First, you have the Whalley Legion left thirsty for want of a liquor licence. It vacated its old digs in Whalley and moved into a temporary location while its fancy new home is being built.

But it has been unable to transfer its liquor licence because it is half-a-block too far from its original location.

While the hassle is hardly epic, like A Bridge Too Far, there ought to be a rule against depriving our war vets of the convenience of enjoying a cold one in their hall, be it temporary or no.

READ: Bureaucracy leaves Whalley Legion members thirsty

You also have a fun local rock ’n’ roll show, on private property, being stymied by city bureaucracy.

The concert, billed as the Stevedore Stomp, was so successful in the planning it came to be considered a “festival.”

And with that it entered a whole new realm of imposing rules and regulations its organizers say are impossible to meet, resulting in its cancellation.

READ: ‘Stevedore Stomp’ concert planned at Surrey farm has been cancelled

Yes, rules present a quandary. They can protect us from ourselves as well as the transgressions of others, but they can also be a pain in the tuckus.

Here’s a thought for the day, from Roger H. Lincoln: “There are two rules for success: 1. Never tell everything you know.”

Unless, of course, you’re speaking to us…

Most Read