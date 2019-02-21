Wikimedia.org image

OUR VIEW: Some people make it hard not to cast stones

The transgressions of people in positions of trust can shake faith in institutions they represent

The Bible tells us to permit only the person who is without sin among us to cast the first stone. The idea is, that would be none of us. Fair enough.

Still it’s hard not to want to throw a brick or two at those who profess to be spiritual leaders, or hold positions of authority, but instead bring harm to people who’ve invested their trust in them.

Alan Braun, a Surrey resident and former senior pastor of Royal Heights Southern Baptist Church in North Delta, along with his son Jerry Braun and White Rock resident Steven Maxwell, was found guilty by the B.C. Securities Commission of committing fraud in a real estate investment scheme, taking $450,000 from investors. The BCSC described their conduct as “predatory.”

The panel also noted the Brauns “preyed upon a shared spirituality” with an investor.

READ ALSO: Former North Delta pastor, son ‘preyed upon shared spirituality’ to defraud investors of $450K: BCSC

This newspaper has published many a story about this teacher or that police officer, this preacher or that border guard, who squandered the public and personal trust that was invested in them. As they say, the bigger they are, the harder they fall.

Public condemnation is often profound in such cases. That’s because the damage that people in positions of trust and authority can do, when they break that trust, can not only wreak havoc upon their victims as well as themselves, but potentially also the general public’s faith in the very institutions that they were held to champion.

Now-leader

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Power politics wins over rational energy policy

Just Posted

Surrey Mayor’s Art Awards rebranding after no response from McCallum

Surrey Board of Trade event has a new logo and a new name – the Surrey Arts & Business Awards

Homicide team investigating after missing Surrey woman found dead

IHIT asking for public’s assistance

Another snowfall warning for Lower Mainland

Another 5-10 cm expected for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley and Sunshine Coast

OUR VIEW: Some people make it hard not to cast stones

The transgressions of people in positions of trust can shake faith in institutions they represent

UPDATE: Surrey RCMP say missing 41-year-old man found safe

Todd Schneider went missing on Feb. 19 in the 13500-block of Crestview Drive

Trudeau joins hundreds in Halifax square to remember 7 refugee children lost in fire

Seven refugee children died in the blaze

Wife remembers B.C. man killed in possible case of mistaken identity

Rex Gill was in Kamloops working to support his family after oilfield job dried up

North Delta happening: week of Feb. 21

Events, courses and clubs listings for North Delta

New report calls for regulated heroin sales to curb B.C.’s overdose problem

B.C. Centre on Substance Use points to organized crime and money-laundering as contributing factors

Millennial men least likely to have a family doctor: Statistics Canada

Report found more women have primary care physicians, compared with men

70% of Canadians agree with mandatory vaccines for children: poll

The debate for pro and anti vaccinations has heated up after a measles outbreak in Vancouver

‘Empire’ actor Jusse Smollet turns self in to face false report charge: police

Jussie Smollett turned himself into central booking

5 to start your day

Two people are in critical condition after stabbing, searchers recover body of missing snowshoer and more

‘A little baloney’ in PM’s claim about solicitor-client privilege on SNC-Lavalin

The Conservatives and NDP want Trudeau to waive that privilege so Wilson-Raybould can offer her side of the story

Most Read