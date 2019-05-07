OUR VIEW: Real vaping solution is attitudinal

If abstinence is considered square in some circles, well, then, three cheers for square power

You don’t have to be religious to appreciate a basic concept shared by many faiths, that your body is a temple and should be respected as such.

We live in such a beautiful place, with the ocean, snow-capped mountains and a veritable banquet of wholesome activities to partake in. And yet, so many of us stick needles in our arms, eat mind-altering pills, court cancer by smoking tobacco and damage our livers with liquor.

Our species is singularly adept at inventing, and indulging in, crutches that are harmful to us. One burgeoning vice is vaping.

READ ALSO: Surrey council to consider restrictions on vape shops

A recent study suggests this behaviour has doubled among young people since 2017 and Health Canada warns the “long-term health impacts of vaping are unknown.”

To tell an addict a walk among the flowers will cure them of their substance abuse is specious at best, grossly minimizing both the hold an addiction can have on someone and the personal circumstances that led them there.

That said, addiction starts with a first pill, a first drink, a first smoke, whatever. It starts with a choice.

The City of Surrey is evaluating restrictions or banning vape shops in an effort to curb the behaviour. While it’s important for society to sometimes draw lines in the sand, for many young people, being told “don’t” represents a challenge to “do.” Rare is the young person who appreciates the fundamentally inescapable reality of their own mortality, and truly understands that decisions made today can result in dire consequences in years to come.

Bans, though rooted in good intention, can result in politicians and bureaucrats deluding themselves into thinking they’ve achieved a fix. You can’t fault them for trying.

The real fix, we argue, is attitudinal. Respect your body for the temple it is. Realize you have the power to decide not to follow the crowd, to not take the bait, not indulge in behaviours that are not good for you.

And if abstinence is considered square in some circles, well, then, three cheers for square power.

Now-Leader


edit@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Peanut allergies: Research shows ‘oral immunotherapy’ is safe for preschoolers
Next story
COLUMN: Parents need to get informed about mental health illnesses

Just Posted

Surrey showcases police car for a city force B.C. has not yet approved

The Surrey RCMP has declined to comment

Search launched for Surrey’s new Poet Laureate, for two-year term

July 2 deadline set for submissions; candidate to start work in the fall

OUR VIEW: Real vaping solution is attitudinal

If abstinence is considered square in some circles, well, then, three cheers for square power

Bayside Sharks edge Abbotsford for men’s Div. 1 rugby title

South Surrey/White Rock side wins provincial crown one year after losing in the final

UPDATE: RCMP search for suspect after two fires set in one hour at Cloverdale condos

Couch, dumpster set alight at Clover Park Gardens Monday night

Nanaimo-Ladysmith Green win sends message to other parties that climate issue a winner

Paul Manly received 37.4 per cent of the vote

Man charged with second-degree murder in deaths of Calgary woman, toddler

Bodies of 25-year-old Jasmine Lovett and 22-month-old Aliyah Sanderson found in the Rocky Mountains

Family remembers young B.C. man killed in Ethiopian Airlines crash

Public celebration of life for Micah Messent to take place in the Comox Valley

Pilot project to use MedicAlert bracelets for B.C. youth with mental health conditions

Bracelets used for people with dementia, medication allergies to be tested at BC Children’s Hospital

Dwayne ‘The Rockfish’ Johnson, a preemie pup found near B.C. dock, now at rescue centre

It took many helping hands to transport Dwayne to veterinarians in Vancouver

Hot cars hide dirty money, B.C. organized crime investigation shows

Buying and selling super-cars an international money laundering tactic

More gasoline, less bitumen in Trans Mountain pipeline, B.C. premier urges Trudeau

John Horgan asks B.C. Utilities Commission to investigate why B.C. drivers pay more

Band isn’t the same after mariachi frog ornament stolen in B.C.

Nanaimo RCMP ask public to keep a look out for metal decoration stolen April 16 on Stewart Avenue

New Westminster council votes to remove statue of B.C.’s ‘Hanging Judge’

City councillors voted 4-2 in favour of moving the statue from outside provincial court to new location

Most Read