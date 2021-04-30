OUR VIEW: Give whatever you can, Surrey, whenever you can

Remember there are always people who are worse off than you are and really need your help

Sure we’re all stressed about the pandemic. But bless those who realize that for many among us, who so desperately depend on the food bank and other charities, stress was a way of life before COVID-19 hit and will continue to be well after this pandemic is declared over.

The Bible tells us the story of the Widow’s Mite, or offering, of two tiny coins that were worth almost nothing to most people in her day but represented almost everything to this impoverished lady. And yet she freely donated it.

This past Monday, Surrey-based grocery chain owner Tony Singh, inspired by the spirit of Vaisakhi, donated a whopping 23,000 pounds of food to the Surrey Food Bank, sending this great gift from the heart to the food bank’s Newton warehouse by way of two 10-tonne trucks.

Both stories, seen together, remind us all that it is so very important for us all to give whatever we can to help other people in need. Not only gifts of food, but also of time, of helping, of listening.

Truly, you may never know what the best thing was that you did in your life to help someone else. But you can bet someone else does.

Or doesn’t, at least not yet.

Whatever your station in life, remember there are always people who are worse off than you are and really need your help. Your donations might be great, as in Mr. Singh’s case, or might seem inconsequential, like the meagre offerings of an impoverished old widow.

What both have in common is a clear understanding that giving what you can, when you can, is what it is all about.

We should all strive to give like them.

