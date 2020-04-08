Photo: Kathy Burton

EASTER

OUR VIEW: Easter story reflected in front-line workers’ sacrifices during pandemic

Of all great things, the greatest of these is love

Easter, which will be celebrated by Christians on Sunday, is not only one of this major world faith’s most important dates on the springtime calendar, it marks the very reason for its existence.

The resurrection of Jesus Christ from the tomb three days after he was crucified, more than 2,000 years ago, signalled the forgiveness of human sins through his act of pure love. It’s a timeless message – the sacrificing of one’s self for others. As the good book says, in John 15:13, “Greater love has no one than this: To lay down one’s life for one’s friends.”

What we’re witnessing now, in 2020, is doctors, nurses and other frontline workers laying down their lives for strangers as they fight the insidious COVID-19 that has swept across our planet.

Some, like Christ, have made the ultimate sacrifice. It brings tears to our eyes, and yet on another level, joy to one’s heart.

We live in a world that in many ways is broken, that in many ways disappoints. It’s easy to be cynical, jaded. You might say, there’s just cause to be disillusioned.

But despite all the muck and tragedy that befalls humanity, the actions and sacrifices of healthcare workers, in keeping with Christ’s example, are like rays of brilliant sunshine bursting through dark clouds on an Easter morning.

As Christians give thanks to their Lord, remembering the sacrifice he made, everyone would do well to remember the similar agape love that health-care and other frontline workers in this battle against COVID-19 freely give, and for some at a great cost.

We are awestruck.

The Easter story is indeed a potent message for these times, testifying to the undeniable reality that of all great things, the greatest of these is love.

Now-Leader


edit@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COMMENTARY: Knowing where COVID-19 cases are does not protect you

Just Posted

Celebrating Easter in Surrey, during COVID-19

Surrey’s Christian churches rise to the occasion, despite Coronavirus challenges

OUR VIEW: Easter story reflected in front-line workers’ sacrifices during pandemic

Of all great things, the greatest of these is love

Surrey bus driver tests positive for COVID-19

Routes he drove have not been disclosed

Surrey mayor denies property tax deferral motion

Councillor’s notice of motion for Surrey property taxes to be deferred until Dec. 2 out of order

Team refunds OK’d for cancelled Surrey Mayor’s Cup soccer tournament

The decision follows the amalgamation of the Central City Breakers club with Surrey Football Club

COVID-19: 4 new deaths, 25 new cases but only in Vancouver Coastal, Fraser Health

A total of 1,291 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus

COVID-19 world update: Joy in Wuhan as lockdown lifted; Pope denounces profiteers

Comprehensive update of coronavirus news items from around the world

COVID-19: Don’t get away for Easter weekend, Dr. Bonnie Henry warns

John Horgan, Adrian Dix call 130 faith leaders as holidays approach

COVID-19: Trudeau says 30K ventilators on the way; 3.6M Canadians claim benefits

Canada has seen more than 17,000 cases and at least 345 deaths due to COVID-19

RCMP call on kids to name latest foal recruits

The baby horses names are to start with the letter ‘S’

As Canadians return home amid pandemic, border crossings dip to just 5% of usual traffic

Non-commercial land crossing dipped by 95%, air travel dropped by 96 per cent, according to the CBSA

Logan Boulet Effect: Green Shirt Day calls on Canadians to become organ donors

While social distancing, the day also honours the 16 lives lost in the 2018 Humboldt Broncos Crash

COMMENTARY: Knowing where COVID-19 cases are does not protect you

Dr. Bonnie Henry explains why B.C. withholds community names

B.C. wide burning restrictions come into effect April 16

‘Larger open burns pose an unnecessary risk and could detract from wildfire detection’

Most Read