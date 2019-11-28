Lisa Werring, Surrey Christmas Bureau executive director, at the bureau’s location at the former Stardust skating rink in Whalley. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

OUR VIEW: Be giving this Christmas, Surrey

The cold need warmth, the hungry food, the sick healing, the depressed uplifting, the lonely and grieving comfort.

They say it’s better to give than to receive.

So what say we all put that theory to the test?

In these cold and, for some, lonely days and weeks before Christmas it falls upon us all to not only mouth the word “merry” but most importantly, bring some of that merry spirit into other people’s lives – especially those who are less fortunate than ourselves, but also to each and every one of us.

The Surrey Christmas Bureau, for example, is one of many charities seeking donations to meet increasing need.

Surrey residents, we are happy to bear witness, have always been generous to the needy at this time of the year as well as during other seasons, but it’s imperative we do not rest on our laurels.

The cold need to be warmed, the hungry fed, the sick healed, the depressed uplifted, the lonely and grieving comforted.

While tinsel and chestnuts are definitely lots of fun, is there really any cozier feeling to be had than the one you get when you give, from the heart, to someone who could use a break?

Of course, there are many who could use help. It’s tough out there.

You don’t have to be rich to give, only rich in spirit. The Bible tells us about the poor widow who gave everything she had – two mites, the least valuable coins in ancient Rome. A pittance to many, but to her, everything.

She had so little to give, but of what she had to give, she gave mightily, and beyond her means.

Remember also, giving is not confined to the realm of money.

Certainly a most precious commodity is time. It’s so important to take time out of our busy schedules to have time for others.

Let’s all take that to heart this Christmastime.

Now-Leader


edit@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
GUEST COLUMN: Truckers can’t support 8-lane Massey tunnel

Just Posted

Surrey Pretrial a work in progress

Like most correctional centres, this one has a storied history

Dates set for Surrey’s ‘Winter Ice Palace’ skates at Cloverdale Arena

Also, Christmas events included in city’s ‘Free Things to Do in December’ list

OUR VIEW: Be giving this Christmas, Surrey

The cold need warmth, the hungry food, the sick healing, the depressed uplifting, the lonely and grieving comfort.

White Rock ready for snow, officials say

City has ordered extra salt, ‘just in case’

SURREY EVENTS: ‘Cinderella’ panto, concerts, Christmas happenings and more

Event listings for the Surrey area

Infamous Black Press ‘Satan’ ad appears on Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Nov. 27 edition of Late Night with Seth Meyers referred to the ad during his monologue.

B.C. municipal group bans foreign sponsorship at convention

China’s reception sparked protests after Canadians arrested

Caribou habitat restoration may be ineffective in the short term, says UBC study

Wildlife responses to habitat restoration are often assumed rather than verified, a new B.C. study suggests

B.C. tour company fined $35K for baiting bears with peanut butter, meatballs

Case marks largest fine amount ever delivered in a B.C. court for attracting dangerous wildlife

VIDEO: Pedestrian struck and killed crossing the street in Abbotsford

Intersection of Clearbrook and Peardonville roads closed for investigation

Bill Peters apologizes to Calgary Flames in letter to GM after racism allegations

Peters remained employed by the Flames as of Wednesday night

Police seize drugs, $350K, arrest two men, during raids in Kamloops

Drugs believed to be cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and marijuana were found

‘It was getting terrifying:’ Toronto students attend hearing for alleged feces-thrower

The case had to be moved to a larger courtroom to accommodate throngs of onlookers

Penguins rally for wild 8-6 triumph over Canucks

Pittsburgh scores 6 times in third period against Vancouver

Most Read