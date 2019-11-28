OUR VIEW: Be giving this Christmas, Surrey

The cold need warmth, the hungry food, the sick healing, the depressed uplifting, the lonely and grieving comfort.

Lisa Werring, Surrey Christmas Bureau executive director, at the bureau’s location at the former Stardust skating rink in Whalley. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

They say it’s better to give than to receive.

So what say we all put that theory to the test?

In these cold and, for some, lonely days and weeks before Christmas it falls upon us all to not only mouth the word “merry” but most importantly, bring some of that merry spirit into other people’s lives – especially those who are less fortunate than ourselves, but also to each and every one of us.

The Surrey Christmas Bureau, for example, is one of many charities seeking donations to meet increasing need.

Surrey residents, we are happy to bear witness, have always been generous to the needy at this time of the year as well as during other seasons, but it’s imperative we do not rest on our laurels.

While tinsel and chestnuts are definitely lots of fun, is there really any cozier feeling to be had than the one you get when you give, from the heart, to someone who could use a break?

Of course, there are many who could use help. It’s tough out there.

You don’t have to be rich to give, only rich in spirit. The Bible tells us about the poor widow who gave everything she had – two mites, the least valuable coins in ancient Rome. A pittance to many, but to her, everything.

She had so little to give, but of what she had to give, she gave mightily, and beyond her means.

Remember also, giving is not confined to the realm of money.

Certainly a most precious commodity is time. It’s so important to take time out of our busy schedules to have time for others.

Let’s all take that to heart this Christmastime.

