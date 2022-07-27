OUR VIEW: Be a Surrey blood donation ‘Long weekend hero’

You can book an appointment now on blood.ca, using the GiveBlood app or by calling 1-888-2-DONATE (1-888-236-6283)

Did you know that even though every second Canadian is eligible to give blood, only one in 81 donates?

That’s according to Canadian Blood Services, which is looking for August “Long weekend heroes” in Surrey to donate blood, plasma and platelets.

The CBS says it needs more than 100,000 new donors each year to meet the demand. But in June, it reported that during the COVID-19 pandemic the number of regular donors dropped by roughly 31,000, the lowest turnout in a decade.

The CBS says summer months always present a challenge to get blood donations, but we all need to remember that the need doesn’t disappear with good weather.

“When some are enjoying cottage fun, cancer patients, accident victims and people with blood disorders are in need of lifesaving blood products,” a recent CBS press release states.

Truly, none of us know when we might rely on the gift of life provided by selfless donors.

Surrey’s donation centre is located at Unit C2 15285-101 Avenue, where there are more than 400 appointments to fill at donation events slated for the following dates and times: Friday, July 29 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; Saturday, July 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Monday, Aug. 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Aug. 3 from 1 to 7 p.m.; Thursday, Aug. 4 from 12 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; and Saturday, Aug. 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

You can book an appointment now on blood.ca, using the GiveBlood app or by calling 1-888-2-DONATE (1-888-236-6283).

As the Canadian Blood Services says, “It’s in you to give.”

