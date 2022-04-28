letter

LETTERS: Congestion in South Surrey and White Rock already worse than we ever expected

Editor:

Re: Highrises a growing fact of life in many parts of Surrey, April 7

Frank Bucholtz’s column references highrises becoming a fixture in various areas of Surrey. It should be noted all the areas mentioned in Surrey are on a rapid transit route – that is, all except our area.

He also indicates highrises are “being considered” for the Semiahmoo Town Centre; wake-up, area residents, the tall buildings are on their way. First Capital’s latest proposal is for 20, 12, and six storeys going west on Martin from 18 Avenue and 152 Street.

Now is the time to express your concerns by sharing your opinions with the City of Surrey planner and council.

Over the past decades, South Surrey and White Rock have provided more than their fair share of housing, which has produced a higher level of congestion than we ever expected.

Barb Paton, Surrey

Letter to the Editor

Previous story
COLUMN: Puppy content proves the perfect online palate cleanser

Just Posted

Kimberly Coates (centre) accepts a cheque for $20K from poppy fund committee co-chairs Earle Fraser (left) and Pat Keeping. Surrey Memorial Hospital will use the money—raised by the Cloverdale Legion in the 2021 poppy campaign—to buy medical equipment. (Photo: Jason Sveinson)
Cloverdale Legion donates more than $40K to two hospitals, care foundation

A “For lease” sign outside 104 Avenue Centre in Surrey, on the Whalley/Guildford border, in January. (File photo: Tom Zillich)
Surrey’s long-vacant 104 Avenue building is ‘fully leased,’ and a new owner has the keys

File photo
Surrey Board of Trade weighs in on street crime as business issue

The White Rock Flea Market will hold its grand re-opening at Star of the Sea Parish Centre on Saturday, May 7. (Contributed photo)
White Rock Flea Market returns to Star of Sea Parish Centre May 7