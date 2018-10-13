LETTER: McCallum and Co. are Surrey’s best option

One reader says this slate has their vote

The Editor,

I’ve reviewed the platforms of every party and candidate running for Surrey Mayor and Council.

I normally don’t go public on my voting, but the Safe Surrey Coalition platform has convinced me to vote for them.

They plan to bolster the number of police officers.

They intend to cancel the LRT and pursue a SkyTrain for Surrey. At-grade transit delays vehicular traffic and can be delayed by that traffic. SkyTrain is impervious to weather and traffic conditions.

And the final influence was their promise to ban election signage on public land.

Yep, Doug McCallum and the Safe Surrey Coalition has my vote.

Jerry Steinberg, Surrey

