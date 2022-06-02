LETTER: Crescent Park corner the ideal spot for pickleball courts

Editor:

Re: Game popular, but noisy, May 26 letters

I play pickleball recreationally and enjoy a nice afternoon with friends playing outdoors. I agree that it’s a loud game that should have a buffer of trees or park space between the courts and homes.

That’s why I think the spot chosen to move the Crescent Park pickleball courts to is pretty much ideal. It’s segregated from residential properties, has parking nearby, restrooms available and takes up a fraction of the 126 acres of land that makes up the park.

Any activity that gets people outside enjoying our parks is beneficial to all members of the community. This beautiful park offers walking trails, bike trails, picnic areas, baseball diamonds, cricket pitch, tennis courts and now designated pickleball courts.

Jane Thrall, White Rock

City of SurreyLetter to the EditorSports