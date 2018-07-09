North Delta’s George Mackie Library. James Smith photo

COLUMN: So what is ‘summer effect’?

Library programs help to combat learning loss over the summer break

By Minakshi Sidhu, Fraser Valley Regional Library

When kids stop reading, they lose some of what they learned over the school year. Known as the “summer slide” or “summer effect,” learning loss is a real phenomenon in which students can lose up to a month of knowledge during the summer. The long summer vacation breaks the rhythm of instruction, leads to forgetting and requires a significant amount of review when students return to school in the fall.

However, the summer effect can be avoided by ensuring children are as engaged as possible in whatever they choose to read — just as long as they’re reading every day. Here are some ways to keep them interested:

• Encourage your children to read books they enjoy. They are more likely to finish books they pick rather than ones forced on them.

• Make reading a social act. Establish a time during the day when all members of the family gather and read on their own.

• Connect your reading to family outings. For example, if you are going to a park, read about birds, plants, forests and small animals that you might see there.

• Provide incentives. If kids do their daily reading, take them out for a swim or baseball game or any other activity they like.

Another way to prevent your children from becoming rusty readers is joining the summer reading club (SRC) at your local library. This is a free literacy program aimed at getting kids up to Grade 7 to engage with libraries and reading. The libraries also have adult and teen reading clubs during the summer so the entire family can read together. SRC helps kids and teens read and learn all summer long, linking fun with maintaining skills.

There is something for everyone at your local library. Reading fiction, non-fiction, graphic novels or even magazines enhances your skills and, surprisingly, so does listening to audiobooks. However, despite the wealth of information on the internet, spending time online does not count as reading.

Keep reading fun and interesting by giving your children the opportunity to choose the books on their own. Reading is a necessity but it should also be fun.

Minakshi Sidhu is supervisor and community librarian at the George Mackie Library.

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Do we need another layer of green government oversight?

Just Posted

Cloverdale teacher retires after 52 years in the classroom

Secret to long, happy career is ‘finding balance’

South Surrey high jumper’s fifth gold medal leads way at Canadian championships

Surrey, White Rock athletes finish on podium at nationals in Ottawa

UPDATED: 10-year-old missing Vancouver girl found

Maryjane Tom had not been seen since midnight, but has since been located.

FVDED fest attracts 45,000 young music fans to Surrey’s Holland Park

Two-day event featured headlining sets by rapper Future and DJ Kygo

Elderly man killed in Vancouver crash

73-year-old man drove his car in front of a bus

England reaches World Cup semifinals for 1st time in nearly 30 years

England has advanced further than was widely expected after 2-0 win over Sweden

Duct tape used to haul boat nets B.C. driver hefty fine

Vessel was held with duct-tape reinforced straps on a trailer with no brakes and a handmade axle

Truck driver charged in Humboldt Broncos bus crash to appear in court Tuesday

He faces 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death

Starbucks gets rid of plastic straws in favour of recyclable lids

Project to start in Vancouver and Seattle. All iced drinks will have the new design by 2020

5 to start your day

South Surrey train victim’s friends remember his life, a crash kills one in Mission and more

BC Ferries sailing cancellation continue between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen

Travellers are being warned about long lines at ferry terminals

Police, search and rescue respond after two-boat collision north of Vancouver

Two boats collided in Indian Arm

Official: 4 more boys brought out of flooded Thai cave

Eight of the 12 boys have now been rescued

Moscow says it regrets UK nerve agent poisoning death

A British woman died after being poisoned last month

Most Read

  • COLUMN: So what is ‘summer effect’?

    Library programs help to combat learning loss over the summer break