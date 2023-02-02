NOTICE OF TEMPORARY USE PERMIT

At the Monday, February 13, 2023, Regular Council – Public Hearing meeting, commencing at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers, 13450 – 104 Avenue and live-streamed on www.surrey.ca, staff is recommending that Council approve the issuance of the following Temporary Use Permit:

Permit No.: 7922-0370-00

Location: 5337 – 180 Street

Purpose of Permit: The applicant is seeking approval to allow a temporary winter shelter for individuals experiencing homelessness to operate within an existing church up to and including April 15, 2023.

Additional information may be obtained from the Planning & Development Department at (604) 591-4441. Copies of the Temporary Use Permit and related documents may be viewed at City Hall Monday through Friday from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm or online at www.surrey.ca.

Temporary Use Permits are not subject to a formal Public Hearing process; therefore, you would not appear before Council in person to speak on this item.

Comments regarding Temporary Use Permits are received in writing and are reviewed by Council in advance of the meeting. If you wish to make a written submission, please contact the City Clerk by online form, fax, email or regular mail no later than Monday, February 13, 2023 at 12:00 p.m.

Written comments may be submitted as follows:

Online Form: www.surrey.ca

Fax: (604) 501-7578

Email: clerks@surrey.ca

Mail: City Clerk, Legislative Services, 13450 – 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3T 1V8