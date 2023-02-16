Name Change Logo

February 16, 2023

Name Change

I, Irfan Ahmed Khan, son of Mohd Rayaz Khan, holder of Indian Passport No. P2632772, issued at Jammu , on May 18, 2017, permanent resident of VPO Balakote, Poonch, PIN: 185111, Jammu and Kashmir, India, and presently residing at 10650 140th Street, Surrey, B.C., V3T 4N8, Canada, do hereby change my name from Irfan Ahmed Khan Fani to Irfan Ahmed Khan, with immediate effect.

The vehicle is commonly referred to an an Argo, and is an eight-wheeled utility vehicle that had been stolen from the Keith Wilson Road area of Chilliwack last November. (Silodrome)
Military utility vehicle stolen from Chilliwack turns up in search of Hope property

Surrey RCMP were on scene in the 19000-block of Fraser Highway Wednesday (Feb. 15), where human remains were found. The Integrated Forensic Identification Services team have been called. (Malin Jordan photo)
Human remains found in wooded area of Surrey

School safety is the hot topic of late in Surrey, with parents attending school board meetings more frequently. Most are worried about their children and want to see more safety measures implemented throughout the district. What student safety looks like, however, is not the same for every member of the school community. (Black Press file photo)
Discussions about safety for students divides school community in Surrey school district

A crew works on the site of the new Cloverdale Sport & Ice Complex, located on the north end of the Fairgrounds. The twin rinks are expected to be ready to go for the 2024-2025 hockey season. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
UPDATE: Council approves 3rd contract for Cloverdale Sport and Ice Complex