Name Change

I, Irfan Ahmed Khan, son of Mohd Rayaz Khan, holder of Indian Passport No. P2632772, issued at Jammu , on May 18, 2017, permanent resident of VPO Balakote, Poonch, PIN: 185111, Jammu and Kashmir, India, and presently residing at 10650 140th Street, Surrey, B.C., V3T 4N8, Canada, do hereby change my name from Irfan Ahmed Khan Fani to Irfan Ahmed Khan, with immediate effect.