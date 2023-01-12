City of Surrey

Five-Year (2023 – 2027) Financial Plan

Section 165 of the Community Charter requires all municipalities to prepare a Financial Plan for a period of five years to be adopted annually by bylaw. It also requires Council to undertake a process of public consultation regarding the Five-Year Financial Plan before it is adopted.

The Finance Committee of City Council has scheduled a public meeting to consider the Utilities and Other Self-Funded Programs component of the Draft City of Surrey Five-Year (2023 – 2027) Financial Plan to be held in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 13450 – 104 Avenue as follows:

Draft Five-Year (2023 – 2027) Financial Plan (Utilities and Other Self Funded Programs)

Date: Monday, January 30, 2023

Time: 2:00 p.m.

The Finance Committee meeting will be live-streamed on the City’s website at surrey.ca. Members of the public will be given an opportunity to provide comments to the Finance Committee following the staff presentation. For more information on how to participate in the meeting, please visit surrey.ca.

Written questions and comments may be submitted in one of the following ways:

1. Through the Regular Council – Public Hearing submission form on the City’s website at surrey.ca

2. By email to clerks@surrey.ca

3. By fax to 604-501-7578.

The deadline to submit written questions and comments with respect to the Draft Financial Plans, must be received on or before 12:00 Noon on Friday, January 27, 2023.

The Five-Year (2022–2026) Financial Plan that was adopted by Council last year may be viewed on the City’s website at surrey.ca. A Report that contains the Utilities and Other Self-Funded Programs component of the Draft Five-Year (2023 – 2027) Financial Plan will be posted on the City’s website at surrey.ca on January 16, 2023.

Once the Finance Committee is satisfied that the Utilities and Other Self-Funded Programs component of the Draft Five-Year (2023 – 2027) Financial Plan is acceptable, it will be submitted to City Council for approval at a Regular Council meeting, which is expected to occur on January 30, 2023.