Zero waste living to be explored at North Delta ice cream party

The social event is set to take place on Sunday, Sept. 1 at Sunshine Hills Park

North Delta resident Kelly Jamieson was inspired to find ways to reduce the amount of waste she produces after her son Dylan Evans was born last year. Jamieson is organizing an ice cream party for Sunshine Hills residents on Sunday, Sept. 1 to help people connect with their neighbours and learn more about how they can get involved in the zero waste movement. (James Smith photo)

Sunshine Hills residents can learn more about how to live a zero-waste lifestyle at an ice cream social this Sunday (Sept. 1).

Made possible by a neighbourhood small grant from the Delta Foundation (in association with the Vancouver Foundation and the City of Delta), the event is meant to help neighbourhood residents connect with one another, exchange ideas and learn about sustainable solutions to help their families join the zero waste movement.

RELATED: Small grants available for neighbourhood projects in Delta

Organizer Kelly Jamieson was inspired to find ways to reduce her waste after her son Dylan was born last year.

“I’ve sort of had this like shift in perspective on the world and what we’re doing for our kids, and really became inspired by the whole zero waste movement. Then I thought, you know, I’d love to share this with other people who might be interested in it.”

“When you look around the world and what’s going on … I think right now, you know, the trend in the world is not good. We’re seeing some really adverse effects resulting from systems that have been in place for some time now as far as waste goes. And I think there’s been a positive increase in this social awareness about waste. And so [we need to] to basically take a good look at how we’re living and increase our self awareness and educate ourselves in better, more sustainable solutions that can ultimately reduce our impact in the world.”

Jamieson said it can be as simple as choosing not to buy products with excessive wasteful packaging, shopping using reusable bags, or using reusable containers, cutlery and paper or stainless steel straws when eating out. Buying in bulk, picking unpackaged produce from farmers’ markets, consuming less, recycling better; all these actions can have a big effect.

“We don’t need 10 people practicing zero waste perfectly. We need 10,000 people practicing it imperfectly,” Jamieson said.

To that end, she’s organized this Sunday’s event at Sunshine Hills Park (by the playground at the corner of Carncross Crescent and Bond Boulevard). Using the money from the grant, Jamieson will have six tubs of ice cream — chocolate, vanilla and strawberry marble — which she’ll be doling out in cones to those who RSVP to the event. Participants can also choose to bring a reusable bowl and spoon from home.

There will be some musical entertainment, games for kids and representatives from other local organizations aimed at reducing our impact on the environment, including Ban the Bag Delta, a trio of Seaquam Secondary students trying to get the City of Delta to ban single-use plastic bags.

READ MORE: North Delta students calling on city to ban plastic bags

“[It’s] basically just like a really organic event where people are sitting on blankets,” Jamieson said. “I’m trying to just pull people together to have creative conversations about zero waste options.”

The Sunshine Hills Zero-Waste Ice Cream Party kicks off on Sunday, Sept. 1, from 1 to 4 p.m. Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP at sunshinehillszerowasteicecreamparty.eventbrite.com to reserve their ice cream cone.

More info on the event can be found on Facebook (facebook.com/events/730956617332604).

SEE ALSO: Canada to ban single-use plastics in 2021



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter