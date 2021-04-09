Youths confront man seen masturbating while walking his dog in Surrey

Police say it happened Thursday (April 8) on walking path near 100 Avenue and Park Drive

Police in Surrey are looking for a suspect after two youths confronted a man who was masturbating while walking his dog in Surrey.

Surrey RCMP say it happened before 4 p.m. Thursday (April 8) on a walking path near 100th Avenue and Park Drive, which is close to Prince Charles Elementary School. Police say the man ran away after the youths confronted him and told him they were calling police. He did not approach, interact with, or physically harm the youths, police say.

The man was described as South Asian, wearing a white hooded sweater with a black puffy jacket on top, and grey sweat pants. He had a small black dog with him that looked like a poodle.

Investigators are asking anyone in the area who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone with information that may help identify the suspect, to call 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they would like to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.



beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

Surrey