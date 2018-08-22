Youth-led group to host Surrey consultation on Canada’s new youth policy

For Youth With Youth aims to talk to 100 young people this Saturday, August 25

For Youth With Youth will host a consultation on Canada’s new youth policy at Kwantlen Polytechnic University’s Surrey campus on Saturday, August 25. (Alexis Brown / Unsplash)

A youth-led organization aims to host more than 100 young people at Kwantlen Polytechnic University’s Surrey campus on Saturday, to discuss the Government of Canada’s new youth policy.

For Youth With Youth is a non-partisan initiative that is consulting with youth across Canada to identify issues that matter most to the nation’s young people (ages 15 to 34). At the end of the consultation period, a report will be issued to the Government of Canada with recommendations on what should be included in Canada’s new youth policy.

The organization’s website states that, “Youth are engaged and enthusiastic, though typically marginalized, in policy discussions.”

“With this in mind, and given the ongoing development of policy, this youth-led and youth-organized series aims to ensure that as many young voices as possible are heard and accounted for.”

The consultations strive to identify issues that are important to youth, identify potential solutions that will help improve young people’s lives, ensure that there is support for all Canadian youth to become leaders, and to determine how youth want their voices to be heard.

The organization will be coming to KPU’s Surrey campus this Saturday, August 25, to discuss ideas on policies across six broad themes, including:

health and well-being

environment and climate change

justice, human rights and equality

reconciliation and Indigenous rights

jobs and the economy

international assistance and affairs

For Youth With Youth’s Surrey consultation will take place from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at Kwantlen Polytechnic University’s Surrey campus (12666 72 Avenue).

For more information, visit their website. To register as a participant, click here.



