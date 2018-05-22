(TransLink)

You can now tap your credit card to take public transit

TransLink unveils new feature ahead of busy tourist season

Starting Tuesday, anyone taking public transit in Metro Vancouver can tap and pay with their credit card, in addition to their Compass Card.

TransLink unveiled the plan back in March, with CEO Kevin Desmond saying staff wanted to avoid long waits at ticket machines during the tourist season.

Transit users will be able to pay their fare with Visa or Mastercard that offer the “tap” feature or mobile wallet.

The move comes three years after the introduction of Compass Cards that replaced the previous ticket-only system.

TransLink is warning customers to tap just their card, and not their wallet, to avoid “card clash” and to make sure that only the right card gets dinged.

Even though the wrong card might get charged, the transit agency said the system still won’t charge multiple cards simultaneously.

