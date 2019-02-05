Workers on strike at Vancouver Art Gallery

Workers reported to picket captains one week after notice issued to gallery managers

Unionized workers of the Vancouver Art Gallery started striking Tuesday morning, one week after issuing a strike notice to their employer.

The work stoppage is a result of stalled bargaining between the gallery managers and Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 15 staff.

Sticking points include cuts to sick leave and “major changes” to scheduling, the union has said.

“We are on strike,” a notice on the CUPE 15 website announced to its members. “A strike means we cease all work including direct correspondence, emails, phone calls, and text messages.

“We ask that you do not report to managers during this time as it will prolong the work stoppage,” the notice said. “It is our goal to get a fair deal and we hope to be back to work as soon as possible.”



