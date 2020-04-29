(Fraser Valley Specialty Poultry photo)

Workers at two more Lower Mainland poultry facilities test positive for COVID-19

Yarrow’s Fraser Valley Specialty Poultry and Port Coquitlam’s Sofina Foods have new cases

Two new Lower Mainland poultry plants have announced employees testing positive for COVID-19.

The first came from the Yarrow (Chilliwack) Fraser Valley Specialty Poultry farm and processing facility. A post on the plant’s Facebook page late Tuesday (April 28) evening said an employee had tested positive for the virus.

“On behalf of our family, we wish to inform you that one of our plant workers has tested positive for COVID-19 on the afternoon of April 28. The employee has been at home in isolation since Friday following the onset of mild symptoms.

“To our valued customers, we will continue to work with Fraser Health Authority, as well as government inspectors and officials to ensure we follow all recommended protocols, and implement all necessary precautions and procedures.”

The second announcement came later on Wednesday (April 29) morning when the Sofina Foods plant in Port Coquitlam said an employee had tested positive for the virus.

“The employee lives with relatives who work at a local plant where, recently, several employees tested positive for the virus, including one of the employee’s relatives.” said plant manager Kuljeet Chahal in a press release. All employees who might have come into contact with the infected worker have been told to self-isolate.

Chahal said the employee who tested positive was wearing personal protective equipment.

Fraser Health has already stated that there is no evidence to suggest that food is a likely source of transmission, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

“Similar businesses to ours have not been required to recall poultry products.”

The news comes just days after an outbreak was declared at a chicken processing plant in Vancouver where 28 employees tested positive for the virus.

Days later cases popped up at a sister plant in Coquitlam.

On site at the FVSP facility in Yarrow is a retail outlet, The Farm Store, which will remain open. The plant, however, is closed as of Wednesday as the company meet with officials to plan their next steps.

“We continue to urge every staff member presenting any symptoms to immediately report to human resources, and take two weeks off to stay home,” according to their Facebook post. “Should you feel any symptoms associated with the Coronavirus, we ask you to isolate, rest, and recover.

“In the words of Dr. Bonnie Henry, ‘Be kind, be calm and be safe.’”

Coronavirus

