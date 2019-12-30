VicPD is looking for suspects related to a kidnapping and robbery attempts on Sunday. (Keili Bartlett/News staff)

Women report two kidnapping, robbery attempts with similar suspects in Victoria

Suspect descriptions are similar in both incidents

The Victoria Police Department is seeking assistance and warning the public after two separate incidents in downtown Victoria Sunday, at least one of which was reported as an attempted kidnapping.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, just after 3 a.m., a man approached a woman from behind near the intersection of Blanshard and Johnson Streets. The man grabbed the woman and attempted to get her to go with him.

The woman was able to get away and reported the incident to police as an attempted robbery.

READ ALSO: VicPD warns community about ‘virtual kidnappings’

Then, around 11 a.m. police were called to Bastion Square, where a woman reported being grabbed and threatened as she returned to her vehicle. The woman told police that a man she didn’t know approached her from behind, “grabbed her, brandished a knife and told her she needed to go with him.”

The woman broke free from the man and fled. She had no physical injuries. Police were unable to find a suspect in that area.

She described the suspect as a Caucasian man, about 45-years-old, wearing a long black trench coat, dark sunglasses and a black toque. He had long hair worn in a pony tail. The suspect was reported to have “walked with a slight limp” and spoke with a French Canadian accent.

The suspect described in the early morning (File #19-56129) incident bears resemblance to the suspect described in the Bastion Square incident (File #19-56157).

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any information on either incident is encouraged to call VicPD’s non emergency line at 250-995-7654. To report what you know anonymously please call Greater Victoria Crime Spotters at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: Drivers flee VicPD’s first impaired driving roadblocks of December


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Former Surrey mayor Bob Bose calls McCallum’s chairing of budget meeting ‘shameful’
Next story
Small parking stalls and late-night vacuuming: Top 10 absurd 911 calls in 2019

Just Posted

Former Surrey mayor Bob Bose calls McCallum’s chairing of budget meeting ‘shameful’

‘The meeting descended into chaos,’ Bose said. ‘And we are talking about a $1.3 billion budget.’

Surrey’s Tamanawis falls a point short in final of its Holiday Invitational

Three-day basketball tournament played from Dec. 27 to 29

VIDEO: Cloverdale Christmas Hamper program wraps up another year of Christmas giving

Hamper program helps about 500 families in Surrey, Langley, White Rock

ADVENTURES: Japan’s courtesy, ofuro-style bathing, and snow monkeys

Columnist Ursula Maxwell-Lewis travels to Japan

UPDATE: 18-year-old Ontario rapper identified as victim in South Surrey shooting days before Christmas

IHIT responded to home in the 2200-block of 152nd Street after man died Dec. 23

Animals, house parties, manhunts: Top 10 most read stories across B.C. in 2019

Here are the stories that caught your eye in 2019

No Operation Red Nose rides in Surrey Langley for New Years Eve

Langley Minor Hockey Association suspends service for final night due to lack of volunteers

Hofer makes 18 saves as Canadian juniors dump Germany 4-1

Canada responds after worst-ever loss to Russia at world tourney

VIDEO: Giants wrap up 2019 on a winning note

Saturday’s 6-2 win against Rockets at Langley Events Centre marks third victory in a row

Women report two kidnapping, robbery attempts with similar suspects in Victoria

Suspect descriptions are similar in both incidents

Small parking stalls and late-night vacuuming: Top 10 absurd 911 calls in 2019

E-comm 911 says calls are not just strange, they can be dangerous

In the news: LifeLabs lawsuit and no fireworks as fires rage in Australia

Here’s what’s making headlines on Dec. 30, 2019

Myers scores 2 as Canucks thump Flames 5-2 for fifth straight win

Vancouver climbs into second place in Pacific Division

Second victim identified in B.C. Christmas Eve attack

GoFundMe page identifies Nellie Williams as second person killed in Duncan assault

Most Read