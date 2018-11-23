Woman suffers ‘serious but non-life threatening ’ injuries in Newton hit-and-run

A 40-year-old woman sustained “serious but non-life threatening” injuries after a hit-and-run incident Thursday morning in Newton.

According to an RCMP press release issued Friday morning, “early indications” are that the woman was in a crosswalk at 134 Street and 64 Avenue at approximately 7 a.m. when she was struck by a vehicle, which was turning left from 134 Street onto 64 Avenue.

The 40-year-old victim was transported to hospital, the release notes.

The vehicle involved did not remain at the scene, according to police. It is described as a white pickup truck with an unknown licence plate. The driver and passenger in the truck are described as being of South Asian decent.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident – or anyone who may have dashcam footage – to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit www.solvecrime.ca