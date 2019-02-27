Woman in her 40s remains in critical condition after Fraser Valley shooting

RCMP say this was not a random incident and a suspect is at large

RCMP were still on the scene on Feb. 27 of a shooting at a house on Victor Street in Chilliwack that occurred around 1 p.m. on Feb. 26. A woman in her 40s is in critical condition and a suspect is at large. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

A day after a shooting at a house on Victor Street in Chilliwack left a woman in critical condition, police are still on the scene investigating and a suspect is at large.

Chilliwack RCMP said in an update that a woman in her 40s was found at the house on Victor between Bole and Cleveland avenues with life-threatening injuries after the report of a shooting at approximately 1 p.m. on Feb. 26.

The unnamed woman remains in hospital in critical condition.

Two broken windows on the house on Victor Street where there was a shooting on Feb. 26 that left a woman in her 40s in critical condition. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

Police still had a portion of Victor taped off by Wednesday afternoon, and two broken windows were visible at the front of the house.

No arrests have been made, and the Chilliwack RCMP do not believe this was a random incident.

When the police attended on Wednesday, police had roads in the area blocked off while searching for a suspect with police dogs.

Some schools in the area, like Chilliwack secondary school (CSS) and Chilliwack middle school (CMS), were briefly placed on hold and secure, but have since been lifted.

“There is no indication that there is any risk to the public,” Vrolyk said shortly after the incident. “We have not asked any of the schools to lockdown at this point.”

A note was sent out by CSS principal Brian Fehlauer about the brief hold-and-secure. In part the note was to reassure students and parents the incident was in no way related to a Snapchat post a CMS student made a few days prior that included a photo of a gun.

“Please note this situation was not related to the social media threat that was communicated with you yesterday,” Fehlauer’s note said.

• READ MORE: Youth won’t be charged for posting gun photo, say Chilliwack RCMP

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Chilliwack RCMP Serious Crime Unit at 604-792-4611 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).

#BREAKING Reports of a shooting at Victor near Bole in #Chilliwack. pic.twitter.com/zSJ0wKvPDk — Jenna Hauck (@PhotoJennalism) February 26, 2019

RCMP on scene of a shooting on Victor Street near Bole Avenue in Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)