Crime

Woman groped in Whalley; Surrey RCMP asks for help identifying suspect

Police release CCTV image of suspect after sex assault in Whalley

Surrey RCMP is asking the public to help identify a sexual assault suspect.

Police say officers responded to a report of a woman who had been groped by a unknown man on Monday (Jan. 23) at 10:53 a.m in the area of King George Boulevard and 102 Avenue.

Police said in a news release on Tuesday (Jan. 24) they obtained an image of the suspect through CCTV in the area, with the hopes that someone might recognize him.

The suspect is described as a black man, five-foot-seven, in his mid- to late-20s with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black shoes and ripped black jeans. He was also carrying a turquoise bag.

Surrey RCMP asks anyone with information to contact them at 604-599-0502.


