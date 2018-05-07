(File photo)

Police watchdog called after woman found unresponsive in Surrey cell

IIO investigating, woman ‘unlikely to survive’

The Independent Investigations Office is investigating in Surrey, after a woman awaiting a court appearance was found unresponsive in her cell Monday morning.

According to a news release issued just before 5 p.m. Monday, Surrey RCMP arrested a woman May 5 on an outstanding warrant for assault. Following an appearance before a justice of the peace on May 6, she was remanded to appear in court at a later date.

On finding the woman unresponsive this morning, police began first aid and immediately called for medical assistance, the release states.

Transported to hospital in critical condition, she is “unlikely to survive,” it adds.

Details about the woman and her injury were not disclosed.

The IIO is investigating to determine “if there is any link between police action and the female’s injury.”

