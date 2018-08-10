An Osoyoos woman had a scare when a knife-wielding woman rang her doorbell and asked to see her baby. Contributed photo

Woman charged after allegedly threatening Osoyoos mom, newborn

Mother and child’s home invaded by a knife-wielding woman

The woman involved in an alleged home invasion incident in Osoyoos remains in RCMP custody. She is expected to make her first appearance in court in Penticton Friday (Aug. 10) afternoon.

Sharon Constance Forner, age 45, has been charged with one count each of assault with a weapon, break and enter to commit an Indictable offence and possession of a weapon — a knife — for a purpose dangerous to the public peace or the purpose of committing an offence.

Horner was arrested on the afternoon of Aug. 9 and is suspected of threatening a mother and her newborn earlier that day in their Osoyoos home.

The mother, who asked to remain anonymous for safety reasons, said she was home alone with her baby when she heard a knock at the door. She looked on her security system and was immediately concerned, seeing a “creepy” woman standing on her step. After the mother ignored the knocking, the woman let herself in.

“She then walked inside my house and said ‘I wanted to see the baby,’ I then said, ‘Well, you shouldn’t walk into people’s houses especially since you don’t know them,’” explained the mother. The woman eventually produced a knife as the mother was trying to get rid of her.

The mother pushed her into the yard before locking the front door and calling the police.

“I was standing there waiting for her to leave, she then ran inside my house with a butcher knife charging at me I threw her outside my house and ran to get my big dog who was freaking out in the back,” said the mother, explaining the woman returned to her property in the afternoon where police put her in handcuffs and took her away.

Anyone who has any information about this incident is asked to contact Osoyoos RCMP at 250-495-7236 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Related: Woman arrested after allegedly threatening Osoyoos woman and newborn

To report a typo, email:
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Highway 7 Brush fire keeps growing, now 50 hectares
Next story
Campers parked on B.C. highway surprised by cougar

Just Posted

Clayton apartment application sparks traffic concerns for residents

Zen Townhomes owners worry added density will increase pedestrian accidents on their quiet road

Delta cyclist death prompts safety tips from police

After a fatal collision and another involving a teen this week, the DPD bike unit offers safety tips

Holy smokes! Wildfires cause air quality advisory in Lower Mainland

Smoky-sky bulletin issued from province as more than 460 wildfires continue to burn

Surrey woman heads to axe throwing U.S. open

Tiffany Fatima targets $5,000 cash prize, championship ring

Picnic on the Pier raises $65,000 for all-abilities park

White Rock event a collaboration between hospital foundation, Landmark Premiere Properties

Surrey family cherishes camp backed by restaurant’s special day

Drummond sisters have twice enjoyed Zajac Ranch for Children

Woman charged after allegedly threatening Osoyoos mom, newborn

Mother and child’s home invaded by a knife-wielding woman

Chilliwack rodeo protest cancelled as animal rights group receives threats of violence

Fear for safety from possible counter-protest by Soldiers of Odin also a factor

VIDEO: Abbotsford International Airshow kids’ news conference

Highlights from the second annual event

Major Lower Mainland drug bust nets charges against 34 alleged gangsters

Joint task force has seized $1.6M in cash and jewelry, more than 120 firearms and 50 kg of drugs

John A. Macdonald sculptor says B.C. city is doing reconciliation wrong

John Dann created the sculpture in 1981, and recently found out about Victoria’s plan to remove it

‘I am just shaking:’ What people saw and heard during Fredericton shooting

A suspect opened fire and killed four people, two of them police officers, in a quiet neighbourhood

Emaciated orca gets first treatment after being spotted in B.C. waters

Vancouver Aquarium veterinarian Dr. Marty Haulena got a thorough look at the young orca

24 temperature records broken across B.C.

Extreme temperatures recorded in the southern half of the province

Most Read