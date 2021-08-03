File photo.

Woman drowns in Christina Lake, say Grand Forks RCMP

The woman’s death marks the area’s first reported drowning in 2021

A Kelowna woman drowned in Christina Lake last week in what Mounties are calling “a tragic accident.”

Grand Forks RCMP’s Sgt. Darryl Peppler said the woman, 60, was camping with family and friends when on Thursday evening, July 29, she set off alone on the lake in a motorboat. She was found dead from drowning at around 8:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Scottish family suing over 2015 drowning

READ MORE: ‘Amazing father’ remembered after drowning while saving child in Chehalis Lake

Mounties don’t suspect drugs or alcohol were involved. They are not treating her death as suspicious.

Peppler declined further comment, saying only that the woman’s death is being investigated by the BC Coroners Service.

Last Thursday’s incident was this year’s first reported drowning death in the Grand Forks and Christina Lake areas, according to Grand Forks RCMP.

 

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.


laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Grand ForksRCMP

Previous story
UPDATE: Five wildfires remain in Harrison Hot Springs area

Just Posted

The Sikh Motorcycle Club held a ride on Saturday (July 31) from the Gur Sikh Temple in Abbotsford to the Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib in Surrey to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the discovery of insulin and to raise money for Diabetes Canada. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
Sikh Motorcycle Club ride raises $113K for Diabetes Canada

The Cloverdale Reporter’s annual ‘Best of Cloverdale’ contest is looking to honour the best of what our community has to offer.
The ‘Best of Cloverdale’ contest returns Aug. 1

Smoky skies were visible Aug. 1, 2021 in Chilliwack as the air quality advisory for the Fraser Valley and Lower Mainland continues. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
Air quality advisory remains in place across Fraser Valley, Lower Mainland

A woman waits to cross King George Boulevard at 20 Avenue Tuesday (July 27, 2021). (Mark Marynick photo)
Neighbours say concerning increase in crime linked to South Surrey hotel